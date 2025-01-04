Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in car accident and won’t play Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in a car accident on Saturday and will…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in a car accident on Saturday and will not play against the Saints on Sunday.

The Buccaneers placed Whitehead on the reserve/non-football injury list and signed safety Ryan Neal from the practice squad.

Whitehead has 79 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in 12 games. He missed four games previously due to a pectoral injury and was expecting to return to play against New Orleans.

The Buccaneers would secure their fourth straight NFC South title with a win or tie against the Saints or if the Falcons lose or tie Carolina.

