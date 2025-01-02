Buccaneers control their destiny in NFC South race, beat Saints and they’re in the playoffs

New Orleans (5-11) at Tampa Bay (9-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 13 1/2. Series…

New Orleans (5-11) at Tampa Bay (9-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 13 1/2.

Series record: Saints lead 40-26.

Against the spread: Saints 6-10, Buccaneers 10-6

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat Saints 51-27 in New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2024.

Last week: Saints lost to Raiders 25-10; Buccaneers beat Panthers 48-14.

Saints offense: overall (20), rush (14), pass (24), scoring (23)

Saints defense: overall (30), rush (30), pass (27), scoring (23)

Buccaneers offense: overall (3), rush (4), pass (3), scoring (4)

Buccaneers defense: overall (21), rush (5), pass (29), scoring (17)

Turnover differential: Saints, minus 3; Buccaneers, minus 4.

Saints player to watch

Rookie QB Spencer Rattler will make his sixth start, filling in for injured starter Derek Carr. He made his first pro start against the Bucs on Oct. 13, completing 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 51-27 loss at home. The Bucs scored the last 27 points of that game.

Bucs player to watch

WR Mike Evans needs 85 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the 11th consecutive season. That would tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and also break a tie with Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the second-most 1,000-yard seasons receiving in a career. Rice is the all-time leader with 14. Evans is the only player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Key matchup

Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense against an aging Saints defense that hasn’t been very good at stopping the run or the pass. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield leads the NFC with 39 touchdown passes and is coming off throwing for 359 yards and five TDs without an interception in a 34-point rout of Carolina. Rookie Bucky Irving leads the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack. He surpassed 1,000 yards for the season last week. The Bucs are averaging 147.3 yards per game rushing after ranking last each of the past two seasons.

Key injuries

Saints: QB Derek Carr (left hand) and RB Alvin Kamara (groin) did not practice Wednesday, however interim coach Darren Rizzi has not ruled them out for Sunday. Carr, who’s 5-5 in the 10 games he’s started, has been inactive the past three games — all losses. Kamara has missed two games since being injured against Washington in Week 15.

Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr (knee) has missed the past three games. TE Cade Otton (knee) has sat out the past two, and CB Jamel Dean (knee) was hurt last week against the Panthers. Their status for Sunday is uncertain.

Series notes

The Saints lead 40-26, including a loss in the lone postseason meeting between the NFC South rivals. The Bucs have won four of the past five regular-season matchups, with New Orleans’ only win over that stretch coming in Week 17 last season.

Stats and stuff

Rattler has completed 104 of 186 passes for 1,077 yards, three TDs and five interceptions. … The Saints have been held to 10, 8, 19, 0 and 10 points in their past five games. … Kamara leads the Saints in rushing with 950 yards and six TDs. He also has 68 receptions for 543 yards and two TDs. … DE Cameron Jordan has 10½ sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 13 games against the Bucs. … LB Demario Davis has faced Tampa Bay 15 times, amassing 93 tackles, 14 passes defensed, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. … LB Pete Werner tied a career high with 13 tackles last week. … The Bucs are 9-2 in December/January regular-season games since 2023. One of those losses was a loss to the Saints at home on Dec. 31, 2023. … Mayfield is tied with Lamar Jackson for second in the NFL with a career-best 39 TD passes. Joe Burrow leads with 42. … The Bucs are 5-1 since their Week 11 bye. During that stretch they have outscored opponents by 96 points and outgained them by an average of 193 yards per game. … Rookie WR Jalen McMillen has six TD receptions over the past four games. … DL Calijah Kancey leads the Bucs with 7½ sacks, despite missing the first five games of the season.

Fantasy tip

In his first non injury-related start of the season, Irving rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries and had four receptions for 77 yards against Carolina. His explosiveness has added a new element to the Tampa Bay offense. Look for the Bucs to try to set the tone early against the Saints with him running the ball and Mayfield throwing to Evans.

