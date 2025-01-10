Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s already unstable future with the Browns is even shakier. Watson may miss the entire 2025…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s already unstable future with the Browns is even shakier.

Watson may miss the entire 2025 season after Cleveland’s polarizing quarterback ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months and underwent another operation that could put his career in jeopardy.

The setback could end Watson’s unsteady stay with the Browns, who believed they had ended their decades-long search for a franchise quarterback when they signed the former Pro Bowler to a historic $230 million contract in 2022.

But things haven’t worked out — for either side — and the newest development could lead to a permanent separation between Watson and the team.

In a statement on Friday, the Browns said Watson felt discomfort in his leg after “rolling” his ankle while in Miami. He informed the team during a season-ending exit interview on Sunday. An MRI revealed a re-rupture and he had surgery on Thursday.

Watson has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries. The team didn’t provide a specific timetable for his recovery, saying only that he will miss “significant time” in 2025.

The injury further clouds his connection to the Browns, who still owe him $92 million after signing him to the fully guaranteed contract in 2022.

Earlier this week, general manager Andrew Berry said Watson had a setback and the team was gathering more information.

The 29-year-old Watson was originally injured on Oct. 20 in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson had surgery five days later, and he had been away from the team rehabbing his injury when he got hurt again.

It’s not immediately known exactly how Watson hurt his Achilles the second time. The team has insurance that protects the contract. If he’s out for the season, the Browns can recoup some money and get salary-cap relief from the league.

The sides reworked Watson’s contract in December, adding void years at the end to give the Browns more financial flexibility.

Even before Watson’s second surgery, his tenure in Cleveland was cloudy — at best. The Browns’ massive investment in him — the historic contract and trading three first-round picks to the Houston Texans — hasn’t worked out.

One of the game’s most dynamic QBs while with the Texans, Watson missed the first 11 games in 2022 after an independent arbitrator determined that he had violated the league’s personal conduct policy. More than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.

Watson then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 after just six starts. The team signed free agent QB Joe Flacco, who led them to just their third playoff berth since 1999.

Watson recovered in time to start this past season, but played poorly in seven starts. He didn’t throw for 200 yards in any game and was one of the league’s lowest-ranked passers before rupturing his Achilles on a draw play against the Bengals.

As he laid on the field, some Browns fans cheered and that reaction didn’t sit well with several of Watson’s teammates.

Jameis Winston replaced Watson and started seven games before being benched. Second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in several games before the Browns started Bailey Zappe in last week’s season finale at Baltimore. Zappe was the 40th quarterback to start for the Browns since their expansion rebirth 25 years ago.

Watson’s injury aside, the Browns were expected to overhaul their QB position after finishing 3-14 and last in the AFC North.

They’ll have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft and figure to consider Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward at that spot. The Browns are also expected to acquire a veteran QB either through free agency or a trade.

“I think the reality of it is that room will look different next year,” Berry said at his wrap-up news conference on Monday.

Now it’s not a given Watson will be in it.

