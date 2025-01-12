Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix learns difficult, but valuable lesson in losing playoff debut against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Nix’s first taste of the NFL playoffs quickly turned bitter after a sweet start.…

Denver’s rookie quarterback threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to his former college teammate Troy Franklin on the opening drive of Sunday’s wild-card playoff game. But the Broncos never scored again in a 31-7 loss to the Bills.

“A lot to grow from, a lot to learn from,” Nix said.

If there’s a bright side, the 24-year-old first-round pick now has a reference point to build from after Nix played a major role in leading the Broncos to their first playoff appearance since their 2015 Super Bowl-winning season.

“I haven’t been in the league long enough to know how far off we are,” said Nix, whose 29 touchdown passes were two shy of the NFL rookie regular-season record.

“I just know we competed against some really good teams this year. Next year’s going to be a new year and we just got to go and compete like we did this year,” he added. “To make the playoffs was a special moment for this group. It’s something we can build off of. … Our goals are changing.”

Nix finished 13 of 22 for 144 yards passing, and led the Broncos with 43 yards rushing while failing to sustain any momentum from the opening drive.

Denver combined for 154 yards on its final seven drives, four ending with punts, two on being stopped on fourth down, and Wil Lutz missing a 50-yard field-goal attempt that would have tied the game at 10 at halftime.

Coach Sean Payton said the next step for the Broncos is to secure home playoff games by winning the AFC West.

“We got beat today. Especially in the postseason, it’s always a bitter pill to swallow,” Payton said. “It’s got to fuel you and light a fire in the direction we need to go. One of the things we learned early on is we got to find a way to play these games at home.”

The Broncos dropped to 2-7 in the wild-card round, with all seven losses coming on the road. And Denver has lost five straight road playoff games.

With the offense sputtering, Denver’s attacking defense was ineffective in sacking Josh Allen just twice. And the Broncos eventually wore down with Buffalo enjoying a 23-minute edge in time of possession.

“We never really had an answer to stop their running game,” Payton said. “And when you’re playing a game like that, you’re not rushing the passer nearly as much as you’ve been accustomed to.”

The Broncos converted just 2 of 9 third downs against a Bills defense that ranked 29th in that category.

One of those third down conversations came on the opening series when Nix found Courtland Sutton for a 19-yard gain on third-and-8, two plays before Nix connected with Franklin 2:24 into the game.

“You go to a new level, you get to the NFL, I expected it to be tough,” Nix said. “But I was pleased how at the end of the day, it’s just football.”

That’s the mindset Nix plans to bring into his next playoff appearance.

“The biggest thing is that we can make all the hype we want about playoff football. But it’s just another game. It’s just another AFC game,” Nix said. “So I think in the future, it’s treat it like just another game, like it’s the next one on your schedule. You go out there and play. There’s nothing different. There’s no special thing because it’s a playoff. It’s just a football game. That’s encouraging to know.”

