Broncos are delighted to be back in the playoffs but they insist their goal wasn’t just getting here

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time in eight years and it looks like they’ve finally found a franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, who set several franchise and NFL rookie records.

They’re relieved but certainly not satisfied.

Bring on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

“We all know we’re not finished yet. The job’s not done,” said cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year honors, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

“We’re looking to go into Buffalo, go into the great atmosphere that Buffalo has and get a win at the end of the day. I think that’s what this team mindset is heading towards Buffalo,” Surtain said. “It’s great to reach the playoffs, but I feel like we have more. Our destiny means much more than one playoff game. We’re looking to go on a deep run.”

Coach Sean Payton said he spent a good deal of Monday morning contemplating how his young roster can avoid the pitfalls of the revelry that followed their 38-0 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs’ backups that ended their extended playoff drought.

“Look, getting into the tournament is part of it,” Payton said, “but then, man, put your best foot forward in preparing to play your best game against a real good football team. That’s where the focus is.

“I think I probably as the head coach pay more attention to what are these things that can possibly distract from that process outside the building — and inside the building — the euphoria of we’re back in the playoffs, we finally have gotten back in, trying to monitor that and prevent that from impacting the edge and the preparation.”

So, while the mood may be organic, Payton knows he’ll have to be deliberate in keeping the Broncos’ focus on next weekend.

As the seventh seed, the Broncos will hit the road throughout the playoffs. If they upset the Bills, they’d travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the top-seeded Chiefs (15-2) — the starters this time — who earned the AFC’s lone bye in their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl trophy.

The Broncos had been cleaning out their lockers and doing exit interviews on this day every year since winning Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016, in Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s farewell game.

Outside expectations were low heading into the season with the Broncos’ saddled by Russell Wilson’s dead cap hit. They were starting a rookie who was the sixth QB selected in the draft and had bid farewell to several longtime veterans.

It had all the appearances of another middling run in the stacked AFC.

“Obviously a lot of people were doubting us, but we knew what we had the minute we came here for OTAs,” defensive lineman Zach Allen said. “That first OTA practice, you could tell that we are a special group. We got a really mature group and guys that — we just don’t let anything on the outside come in.”

What’s working

Denver’s pass rush. The Broncos collected five more sacks Sunday, extending their franchise record to 63. That’s the most in the league this season.

What needs help

It’s hard to point to anything after Denver’s utter dominance against Kansas City’s reserves. They were 10-of-14 on third down to the Chiefs’ 1-of-9. They amassed 479 yards to K.C.’s 98. They had 72 offensive snaps to Kansas City’s 33. They outrushed the Chiefs 158 yards to 27. They out-passed them 321 yards to 71. And they had the ball almost 42 minutes to Kansas City’s 18.

Stock up

QB Bo Nix finished his rookie season with 29 touchdown passes, two shy of Justin Herbert’s NFL record for a rookie. His 34 total TDs are third-most by a rookie QB in league history behind Herbert’s 36 and Cam Newton’s 35. Additionally, Nix set a franchise record for highest completion percentage (89.7) in a game as he completed 26 of 29 passes for 321 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Stock down

All those prognosticators who said Denver would win five games at best.

Injuries

None of consequence. The Broncos are the healthiest they’ve been all season.

Key number

40 — consecutive successful kicks since the Chiefs blocked Wil Lutz’s potential game-winner as time expired in Week 10, preserving Kansas City’s 16-14 win. Since then, Lutz is 27-for-27 on PATs and 13-for-13 on field goal attempts.

What’s next

A trip to Buffalo to face old friend Von Miller, who was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

