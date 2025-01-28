Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels to skip Pro Bowl Games

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels won’t be participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week.…

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels won’t be participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week.

The NFL announced final rosters Tuesday that didn’t include any of those quarterbacks. New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye is replacing Jackson on the AFC roster, Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson is filling in for Allen and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield was selected to fill Daniels’ spot.

Allen and Daniels both lost conference championship games last weekend, while Jackson’s season ended a week earlier in the divisional round of the playoffs. Allen and Jackson are considered MVP favorites.

Those weren’t the only roster changes.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and center Connor McGovern also were selected as replacements.

Cook fills the spot left open by Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, who finished second in the NFL with 1,921 yards rushing. Cook had 1,009 yards rushing and his 16 rushing touchdowns tied Henry and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs for the league lead.

McGovern replaces Kansas City center Creed Humphrey, with the Chiefs advancing to play Philadelphia in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 after beating Buffalo on Sunday.

In another roster change, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo will make his first Pro Bowl appearance, replacing Kansas City’s Trey Smith.

And Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the third Seahawks player going, joining Leonard Williams and Devon Witherspoon. Smith-Njigba will be replacing Washington’s Terry McLaurin.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

