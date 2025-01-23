AP NFL Award finalists

Here are the five finalists for the eight AP NFL awards that will be given out on Feb. 6, listed in alphabetical order:
MVP
Josh Allen
Saquon Barkley
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
Lamar Jackson
Coach of the Year
Dan Campbell
Kevin O’Connell
Sean Payton
Dan Quinn
Andy Reid
Assistant Coach of the Year
Joe Brady
Vic Fangio
Brian Flores
Aaron Glenn
Ben Johnson
Comeback Player of the Year
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Gonzalez
Damar Hamlin
Defensive Player of the Year
Zack Baun
Myles Garrett
Trey Hendrickson
Patrick Surtain II
T.J. Watt
Offensive Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley
Joe Burrow
Ja’Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
Lamar Jackson
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Cooper DeJean
Braden Fiske
Quinyon Mitchell
Chop Robinson
Jared Verse
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Bowers
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
Bo Nix
Brian Thomas Jr.
