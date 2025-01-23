Live Radio
AP NFL Award finalists

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 9:01 AM

Here are the five finalists for the eight AP NFL awards that will be given out on Feb. 6, listed in alphabetical order:

MVP

Josh Allen

Saquon Barkley

Joe Burrow

Jared Goff

Lamar Jackson

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell

Kevin O’Connell

Sean Payton

Dan Quinn

Andy Reid

Assistant Coach of the Year

Joe Brady

Vic Fangio

Brian Flores

Aaron Glenn

Ben Johnson

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Burrow

Sam Darnold

J.K. Dobbins

Christian Gonzalez

Damar Hamlin

Defensive Player of the Year

Zack Baun

Myles Garrett

Trey Hendrickson

Patrick Surtain II

T.J. Watt

Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley

Joe Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase

Derrick Henry

Lamar Jackson

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cooper DeJean

Braden Fiske

Quinyon Mitchell

Chop Robinson

Jared Verse

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Bowers

Jayden Daniels

Malik Nabers

Bo Nix

Brian Thomas Jr.

