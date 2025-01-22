Al Golden returning to Bengals as defensive coordinator, AP source says

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals will have a familiar face as their next defensive coordinator. Al Golden agreed to…

Al Golden agreed to return to Cincinnati on Wednesday after three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.

Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach during the 2020 and ‘21 seasons. He interviewed on Tuesday, the day after Notre Dame’s 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game. Golden informed Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman of his decision on Wednesday and is expected to be in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Golden replaces Lou Anarumo, who led Cincinnati’s defense for six seasons. Anarumo was hired as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator on Monday.

NFL Network was first to report that Golden and the Bengals were near an agreement.

Cincinnati ended the season on a five-game winning streak to go 9-8, but missed out on a playoff spot for the second straight year. A major reason for that was the defense.

The Bengals lost four games in which they scored at least 30 points. The defense allowed 414 points, fifth most in the league, and surrendered a touchdown on 67.9% of opponent’s red zone possessions, the third-worst rate in the NFL.

Notre Dame was second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense, allowing only 14.3 points per game. The Fighting Irish were ninth nationally in total defense at 298.3 yards per game.

Despite finishing 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game), the Bengals do have some talent on the unit. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was an All-Pro selection and led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt tied for fifth with 16 passes defended and safety Geno Stone was one of 18 players with at least four interceptions.

Most of Golden’s success has been in the college ranks, including stints as a head coach with Temple and Miami.

Golden’s previous NFL coaching experience also includes four seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was the tight ends coach in 2016 and ‘17 before shifting over to linebackers in 2018 and ’19.

