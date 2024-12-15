Vintage performances by Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers carry Jets past defenseless Jaguars 32-25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers gave the New York Jets’ next general manager and head coach…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers gave the New York Jets’ next general manager and head coach something to ponder with a glimpse into the past — and potentially the future.

Adams caught nine passes from Rodgers for 198 yards and two touchdowns — all in the second half — and the Jets rallied to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 to end a four-game skid Sunday.

Adams hauled in a 71-yard TD pass with 3:24 remaining and a 41-yarder that set up Breece Hall’s 1-yard plunge with 1:05 to play. In between, he made a circus catch along the sideline for a first down.

It was vintage Adams, who became the 12th player in NFL history with 100 receiving touchdowns. And vintage Rodgers, who threw for 289 yards and three scores as the Jets (4-10) topped 30 points for the first time this season. The 41-year-old quarterback also led New York with 45 yards rushing.

“Historic, magical,” Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “To get his 100th TD … I feel honored to have seen it and to have been here for it. It was an amazing moment for those two guys. Obviously, a lot of ball between them and a lot of touchdowns. So, for them to get that was special.”

No one would be totally surprised to see the Jets run it back with Rodgers and Adams, even though the former Green Bay teammates are scheduled to count nearly $52 million against the Jets’ salary cap in 2025.

After all, they showed their potential together against the Jags.

“Oh yeah, today was one of those days in the second half,” Adams said. “Definitely felt very, very similar to the way we used to get it rolling.”

Adams’ 100th TD grab came on a 1-yard fade route in the third quarter. No. 101 was even more impressive. He streaked down the middle of the field, running past linebacker Devin Lloyd and seeing no safety help from Darnell Savage until it was too late.

Adams was completely uncovered in the flat for the 41-yarder and then tackled at the 1. The Jets probably should have taken a knee from there, forced Jacksonville to use its remaining timeouts and kicked a short field goal to win it. But Hall’s plunge gave the Jaguars (3-11) a chance late.

“I wanted to be aggressive, and I wanted the points,” Ulbrich said. “I wanted to put the nail in the coffin at the end.”

Mac Jones drove Jacksonville into Jets territory before throwing his second interception of the day. Sauce Gardner’s first pick of the season essentially ended the game.

Jones completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards, with two touchdowns to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and two interceptions. Thomas finished with 10 catches for 105 yards. Tight end Brenton Strange caught 11 passes for 73 yards.

Jones looked as though he would improve to 6-0 as a starter against the Jets, and the Jaguars looked like they would win consecutive games for the first time in 13 months. But Rodgers and Adams had other thoughts.

The duo has now connected 81 times for touchdowns, including the playoffs, for the fourth most by a QB-WR duo in NFL history. They are one shy of Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.

“Aaron is a great quarterback. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “They made plays that we didn’t make, and that part’s unfortunate. It comes down to just a couple plays in your season or your game or whatever could be a little bit different.”

Fast starts all around

Both teams got off to fast starts — a rarity this season.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time in 19 games. It had been the longest drought in the NFL. The Jets answered with their first opening-driving touchdown of the season. Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson for a 22-yarder after the Jaguars left him wide open down the middle.

Thomas breaks rookie records

Thomas, Jacksonville’s first-round draft pick, broke two single-season team rookie receiving records that he had been chasing for weeks. He topped Justin Blackmon’s franchise mark of 865 yards receiving (2012) and hauled in his seventh TD catch, snapping a tie with Allen Hurns (2014).

Big-man backflip

Jaguars defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter, a 30-year-old veteran and a 300-pound defender, celebrated his third-quarter sack of Rodgers with an impressive backflip. Ledbetter’s second sack of the season resulted in a 14-yard loss and forced the Jets to settle for a field goal.

Key injuries

Jets safety Jalen Mills (chest), safety Tony Adams (facial lacerations), linebacker Jamien Sherwood (evaluated for a concussion), running back Braelon Allen (back) and nickel cornerback Michael Carter (back) left the game. Adams, Sherwood and Allen returned.

Up next

Jets: host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Jaguars: play at the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.