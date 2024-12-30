Vikings with O’Connell clearly prefer to pass the ball, and Darnold has aced the test

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had just retaken possession with a precarious two-point lead on Green Bay right…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had just retaken possession with a precarious two-point lead on Green Bay right before the two-minute warning, badly needing to drain the clock and stem the momentum the Packers seized down the stretch.

Convention calls for running the ball. Coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t hesitate to dial up some passing plays, another sign of his unwavering confidence in the value of bold decisions, the effectiveness of his system and, of course, the ability of quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 27-25 victory over Green Bay on Sunday further validated all of that.

“I felt comfortable with Sam in those moments,” O’Connell said, alluding to some particular runs he’d called earlier in the game and in late-game situations throughout the season that gave the Packers plenty of reason to anticipate them. “I thought we’d get some edges and get Sam and his athleticism out on the perimeter.”

With 2:18 to go, Darnold faked a handoff to Cam Akers as he ran toward the right end. Fullback C.J. Ham stepped forward in a mock blocking action, then veered left into the flat where he was uncovered as Darnold bootlegged to his left for a 13-yard completion that moved the chains.

Two plays later, on second-and-11, Darnold rolled right and threaded an on-the-run throw through traffic to Justin Jefferson, who pulled in a difficult catch with Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine draping all over him in tight coverage. That forced the Packers to use their second timeout.

Then came another rollout on third-and-2, when Darnold had to hurry his toss with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie bringing pressure. Akers nimbly snagged the low throw before it hit the turf and tumbled past the marker for the ever-important first down that sealed Minnesota’s ninth consecutive victory.

“I’m trying to make sure that he and I are playing this game as close-knit as we possibly can so we can be aggressive,” O’Connell said. “He’s still going to be a great decision-maker, and he’s playing quarterback at a very, very high level and has been for the majority of the season. You can tell by the locker room. You can tell by the way I call plays. I know for us to get to where we want to go, we’ve got to be aggressive, and we’ve got to play football in a way that allows us to have our whole offense at our disposal.”

Darnold went 33 for 43 for a career-high 377 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

“Whenever he does call a pass in that situation, I’m always prepared for it,” Darnold said, “and I feel like our guys did a really good job of executing that.”

What’s working

The pass protection was impeccable, with only one sack allowed on Darnold and plenty of time for him to progress through his options and look downfield for receivers on longer-developing routes. The Packers had 16 sacks over their previous four games.

“I felt like there were times, too, where I could have got the ball out a little quicker, especially on the second-to-last drive, but I thought the big guys did a really good job,” Darnold said.

What needs help

The special teams haven’t been all that special. The place kicking has been the most valuable unit this season, but rookie Will Reichard missed two field goals against the Packers. Ryan Wright averaged only 35.5 yards on two punts. Brandon Powell muffed a punt return at his own 16-yard line, but he fell on the ball. Ty Chandler returned a kickoff that landed at the goal line after Green Bay had cut the lead to 27-18, but he gained only 21 yards. Chandler also took one back in the first quarter from 4 yards deep in the end zone, reaching only the 23-yard line.

Stock up

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor had six catches for 69 yards on eight targets, all season highs. He broke wide open on a corner route for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Vikings in front 7-3. Jefferson wasn’t targeted until midway through the second quarter and had only two catches in the first half while the Packers paid him extra attention, necessitating Darnold to rely often on Nailor.

Stock down

Reichard had a 57-yard field-goal attempt that hit the crossbar and a 43-yard try that clanked off the left upright. His 55-yarder at the end of the first half went wide right, but an offside penalty on the Packers gave him another opportunity for a 50-yarder that he made.

“My confidence in Will is sky high,” O’Connell said, alluding to an “unbelievable session” in practice on Thursday. “If we think we’re anywhere near the range, I’m going to give him a swing.”

Injury report

Backup edge rusher Patrick Jones dodged a serious injury to his right knee after a low, diving block by tight end Tucker Kraft. He’ll have an opportunity to return this week.

Running back Aaron Jones, who was held out of the fourth quarter with a bruised quadriceps as a precautionary measure, likely will be ready for action this week, O’Connell said.

Key number

9 — Minnesota’s winning streak is tied for the third-longest in franchise history and is the longest since a 10-game run in 1975.

Up next

The Vikings (14-2) are facing one of the most consequential regular-season games in franchise history when they play at Detroit on Sunday night, considering the either/or stakes. Securing home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and getting a first-round bye would put them two home wins away from their first Super Bowl appearance in 48 years. Losing to the Lions would put them on the road to start the postseason as the No. 5 seed the following weekend, with Tampa Bay the most likely opponent in that slot.

