Vikings head to Seattle in matchup of teams tied for 1st in their respective divisions

Minnesota (12-2) at Seattle (8-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 3. Series record: Seahawks lead…

Minnesota (12-2) at Seattle (8-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 3.

Series record: Seahawks lead 13-6.

Against the spread: Vikings 9-4-1, Seahawks 6-7-1

Last meeting: The Vikings beat the Seahawks 30-17 on Sept. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last week: Vikings beat Bears 30-12. Seahawks lost to Packers 30-13.

Vikings offense: overall (12), passing (8), rushing (15), scoring (8)

Vikings defense: overall (13), passing (29), rushing (2), scoring (4)

Seahawks offense: overall (16), passing (5), rushing (28), scoring (14)

Seahawks defense: overall (19), passing (13), rushing (22), scoring (14)

Turnover differential: Vikings plus-8, Seahawks minus-5.

Vikings player to watch

Entering Week 16, Jonathan Greenard is fifth in the NFL with 11 sacks and tied for second with four forced fumbles, creating constant havoc in the backfield in an excellent first season with Minnesota. According to Pro Football Focus analysis, Greenard is also third among edge rushers in the league with 66 quarterback pressures. His strip-sack of Caleb Williams in the first quarter against the Bears set up a Vikings touchdown.

Seahawks player to watch

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has become the Seahawks’ main option in the passing game this season, and has led the team in receiving yards in each of the past seven games. The former Ohio State standout is just 6 yards away from 1,000 yards on the season and ranks sixth in the league in receiving yards.

Key matchup

The Seahawks have shown a bit of improvement in the run game the past two weeks. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 134 yards two weeks ago against the Cardinals and had a 24-yard rushing touchdown run against the Packers in place of injured starter Kenneth Walker III (calf). Walker might be back this week, but whichever player gets the majority of the snaps will face a tough Minnesota run defense that is allowing 89.1 yards per game, the second-fewest in the NFL.

Key injuries

Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) has missed the past two games, but is on track to return this week. … RT Brian O’Neill (knee) was in and out of the game against the Bears after getting hurt in the first quarter but is expected to be available this week. … Two key backups, CB Fabian Moreau (hip) and DL Jalen Redmond (concussion), were banged up against the Bears and will be evaluated as the week unfolds.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith left Sunday night’s game against Green Bay in the third quarter because of a knee injury, but has been a full participant in practice and is expected to play Sunday. … Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (knee, quad) also left Sunday’s loss, but doesn’t have an injury designation heading into the game, meaning he is available to play. … RB Zach Charbonnet sat out Wednesday’s practice with an oblique injury, but is expected to play.

Series notes

The first matchup between the Seahawks and Vikings came on Nov. 14, 1976, in Minnesota. The Vikings won 27-21. … Prior to Minnesota’s win in its most recent game against Seattle in 2021, the Seahawks had won seven in a row over the Vikings going back to 2012. … The Seahawks won the only playoff game between the teams on Jan. 10, 2016. Blair Walsh missed a field goal in the closing seconds of an NFC wild-card game to give Seattle a 10-9 win.

Stats and stuff

The Vikings are averaging 31.3 points over their past four games. … Vikings QB Sam Darnold has surged past his previous marks and set career highs in wins (12), games started (14), passing yards (3,530) and touchdown passes (29) and is on pace to do the same in these categories: completion rate (67.6%), average yards per attempt (8.3) and passer rating (104.9). … RB Aaron Jones has hit 100 total yards from scrimmage in seven of 14 games. … The Vikings have held their opponents scoreless in 21 of 56 quarters this season, the most in the NFL. … The Vikings have at least one takeaway in all 14 games, the only team in the league to do so and the longest streak to start a season in team history since forcing a turnover in all 16 games in 1992. … The Vikings are 12-0 when holding opponents under 30 points. … Seattle WR DK Metcalf needs one receiving touchdown to pass Steve Largent for the most in a player’s first six seasons in franchise history with 47. … Metcalf ranks first in franchise history through a player’s first six seasons with 429 receptions and 6,172 yards receiving. … WR Tyler Lockett needs two touchdowns to pass Marshawn Lynch for third place on Seattle’s touchdowns list with 67. … QB Geno Smith needs one 300-yard game to tie Russell Wilson for the most 300-yard games in a season in franchise history with five. … Smith ranks in fifth in franchise history in attempts (1,656), completions (1,130), passing yards (12,264) and passing touchdowns (69). … WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba needs 16 receptions to set the single-season franchise mark with 101. … The Seahawks’ loss to the Packers on Sunday secured a losing record at home this season for Seattle, just the second time that has happened since 2009.

Fantasy tip

Smith-Njigba has been an offensive force for the Seahawks over the past seven weeks, and could be in for a big game this week as he goes against a Vikings pass defense that ranks 29th in the NFL with an average of 245 yards passing allowed per game. If you need some big numbers from a receiver in the fantasy playoffs, Smith-Njigba is a good place to start.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.