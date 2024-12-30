Updated NFL Week 18 Schedule

All Times EST
WEEK 18
Saturday, Jan. 4
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.
