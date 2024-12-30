Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Updated NFL Week 18 Schedule

Updated NFL Week 18 Schedule

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 12:18 AM

All Times EST

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up