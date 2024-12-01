Live Radio
Umpire Carl Paganelli carted off the field in Bucs-Panthers game after collision with player

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 4:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Umpire Carl Paganelli was carted off the field just 45 seconds into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

After the Panthers went three and out on the first series, Paganelli — an official since 1999 — bumped into a Tampa Bay player as he was trying to catch a ball being thrown in from the sideline to be spotted and immediately went down. He did not get up and appeared to be holding his lower leg.

There were six officials on the field, instead of the normal seven.

