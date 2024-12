Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Dec. 8 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 8

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Seton Hall

SECN — Richmond at Auburn

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt vs. TCU, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Memphis

5 p.m.

ESPN — UConn at Texas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

BTN — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

2 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Florida St.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

SECN — Tennessee St. at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.

SECN — Kansas St. at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at TCU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Stanford, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Final 2024, Grenoble, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Westchester at Raptors 905

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee, N.Y. Jets at Miami, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Las Vegas at Tampa Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, Carolina at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, Chicago at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

PEACOCK — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Venezia

SWIMMING

Noon

NBC — U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown

