Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 29

Sunday, Dec. 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Indiana St. at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
PEACOCK — Penn at Penn St.
1:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Northeastern at Northwestern
2 p.m.
BTN — Chicago St. at Illinois
PEACOCK — Morgan St. at Minnesota
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Temple
PEACOCK — NJIT at Washington
4 p.m.
BTN — Winthrop at Indiana
6 p.m.
BTN — Toledo at Purdue
8 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
BTN — W. Kentucky at Michigan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame, Noon
SECN — Alabama A&M at Vanderbitl
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Rice
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
SECN — Wofford at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Miami
SECN — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
10 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Southern Cal
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Noon
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Group B, Toronto
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario
5 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Slovakia, Group B, Toronto
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Osceola at Raptors 905
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Tennessee at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at New Orleans, Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, Dallas at Philadelphia
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Miami at Cleveland
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at Washington
PEACOCK — Atlanta at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton
12:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Leeds United at Derby Country
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Britain v. Argentina; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
