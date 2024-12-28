Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Dec. 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon BTN — Indiana St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana St. at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Penn at Penn St.

1:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Northeastern at Northwestern

2 p.m.

BTN — Chicago St. at Illinois

PEACOCK — Morgan St. at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Temple

PEACOCK — NJIT at Washington

4 p.m.

BTN — Winthrop at Indiana

6 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Purdue

8 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

BTN — W. Kentucky at Michigan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame, Noon

SECN — Alabama A&M at Vanderbitl

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Rice

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

SECN — Wofford at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

SECN — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

10 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Southern Cal

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Group B, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Slovakia, Group B, Toronto

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Osceola at Raptors 905

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Tennessee at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at New Orleans, Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, Dallas at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Miami at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Washington

PEACOCK — Atlanta at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton

12:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Leeds United at Derby Country

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Britain v. Argentina; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

