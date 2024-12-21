Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Dec. 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis
SECN — Kent St. at Alabama
2 p.m.
ACCN — American U. at Virginia
BTN — Detroit at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
ESPN — Brown at Kansas
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Charleston Southern at Georgia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Rider at NC State
BTN — Southern U. at Southern Cal
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu
6 p.m.
ACCN — LeMoyne at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky.
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Indiana vs. Texas, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: College Park vs. Osceola, Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Cincinnati
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Philadelphia at Washington, Arizona at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Jacksonville at Las Vegas, San Francisco at Miami
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
PEACOCK — Tampa Bay at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at N.Y. Rangers
8 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Colorado
SNOWBOARDING
4:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:35 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique de Marseille at AS Saint-Étienne, Round of 64
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Atalanta
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens, Round of 64
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Final
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.