Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis

SECN — Kent St. at Alabama

2 p.m.

ACCN — American U. at Virginia

BTN — Detroit at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

ESPN — Brown at Kansas

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Charleston Southern at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Rider at NC State

BTN — Southern U. at Southern Cal

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

6 p.m.

ACCN — LeMoyne at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Indiana vs. Texas, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: College Park vs. Osceola, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Philadelphia at Washington, Arizona at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Jacksonville at Las Vegas, San Francisco at Miami

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

PEACOCK — Tampa Bay at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at N.Y. Rangers

8 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Colorado

SNOWBOARDING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:35 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique de Marseille at AS Saint-Étienne, Round of 64

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Atalanta

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens, Round of 64

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Final

_____

