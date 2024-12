Sports on TV for Dec. 21 – 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Dec. 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon ACCN — Duke at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Dec. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

BTN — Chattanooga at Indiana

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s vs. Virginia Tech, Philadelphia

CW — SMU at Boston College

ESPN — Syracuse vs. Maryland, New York

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — Princeton vs. Rutgers, Newark, N.J.

PEACOCK — UConn at Butler

SECN — North Florida at Florida

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Mississippi St. at Memphis

2 p.m.

BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Minnesota

CBSSN — Texas A&M-CC at Houston

CW — Louisville at Florida St.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson

FS1 — FAU at Michigan St.

2:30 p.m.

SECN — NC A&T at Arkansas

3 p.m.

CBS — North Carolina vs. UCLA, New York

4 p.m.

BTN — DePaul at Northwestern

CBSSN — Arizona St. vs. UMass, Springfield, Mass.

CW — Louisville at Florida St.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky vs. Ohio St., New York

6 p.m.

BTN — Utah vs. Iowa, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Temple vs. Rhode Island, Springfield, Mass.

8 p.m.

BTN — Stanford vs. Oregon, San Jose, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

ACCN — California at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Duke at South Florida

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Louisville at Memphis

8 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., Semifinal

TBS — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St.

TNT — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St.

TRUTV — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St. (DataCast)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Division II Tournament: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St., Championship, McKinney, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota at Montana St., Semifinal

4 p.m.

TBS — CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas

TNT — CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas

TRUTV — CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas (DataCast)

8:10 p.m.

ABC — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St.

ESPN — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St.

ESPNEWS — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St. (SkyCast)

ESPN2 — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St. (Command Center)

SECN — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St. (SkyCast)

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at New Orleans

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Capital City, Orlando, Fla.

Noon

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Osceola, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Iowa, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Westchester, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Kansas City

PEACOCK — Houston at Kansas City

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Nashville

7 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Montreal

SNOWBOARDING

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry at Portsmouth

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Watford at Burnley

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais at SC Feignies, Round of 64

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis

SECN — Kent St. at Alabama

2 p.m.

ACCN — American U. at Virginia

BTN — Detroit at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

ESPN — Brown at Kansas

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Charleston Southern at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Rider at NC State

BTN — Southern U. at Southern Cal

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

6 p.m.

ACCN — LeMoyne at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Indiana vs. Texas, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: College Park vs. Osceola, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Philadelphia at Washington, Arizona at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Jacksonville at Las Vegas, San Francisco at Miami

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

PEACOCK — Tampa Bay at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at N.Y. Rangers

8 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Colorado

SNOWBOARDING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:35 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique de Marseille at AS Saint-Étienne, Round of 64

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Atalanta

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens, Round of 64

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Final

