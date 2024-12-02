Saints say Taysom Hill ‘likely’ has a season-ending knee injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans tight end Taysom Hill is likely to miss the rest of the season after…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans tight end Taysom Hill is likely to miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the Saints’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It looks like an ACL tear,” interim coach Darren Rizzi said Monday. “He’ll probably get a second opinion, but it looks like it will be season-ending.”

Hill, who is listed at tight end but plays a variety of roles, was carted off the field after taking a hard hit to the knee while converting a fourth down on a direct snap in the Saints’ 21-14 loss Sunday to the Rams.

The injury came one game after he’d posted a career-best 138 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in a victory over Cleveland. He also has lined up at quarterback and running back, as well as playing special teams.

“It means everybody else has to step up,” Rizzi said. “He fills so many roles, so there are going to be a lot of different guys that have to be a part of the solution there. It’s hard to sit here and tell you we are going to replace Taysom. You can’t. He’s a phenomenal person, player, leader and captain. It’s a big loss.”

Hill is the third key offensive player the Saints have lost. He joins leading wide receivers Chris Olave, who suffered a concussion in Week 9 and has not played since, and Rashid Shaheed, who is out for the year after tearing a meniscus in Week 7. Rizzi said guard Nick Saldiveri also might miss the remaining five games after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter one series before Hill.

Without Hill, though, the Saints’ quest to get back in the NFC South race becomes even tougher. At 4-8, they trail Atlanta and Tampa Bay by two games.

Hill — who played quarterback in college at BYU — has 99 catches, 437 carries, 302 passes, 44 touchdowns, 19 tackles and one blocked kick in seven years with the Saints.

“I don’t know if I can compare Taysom to anybody else that I’ve ever coached,” Rizzi said. “There’s not a guy that comes to mind that has been able to do all the different things he’s been able to do just in one game, forget about his career.”

What’s working

Alvin Kamara had his third 100-yard rushing game of the year and is 106 yards away from the first 1,000-yard season of his eight-year career. He needs only 39 more yards to set a career high. His 206 carries are the third most in his career.

What needs help

Los Angeles averaged 5.4 yards per carry, finishing with 156 yards. Running back Kyren Williams said the Rams knew at halftime they would win if they stuck to the ground game, and he carried seven times on the opening series of the third quarter as they took the lead. The Saints have allowed 5.1 yards per carry for the season — tied for last with the New York Giants.

Stock up

Signed in late October after Shaheed’s season-ending surgery, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has become Derek Carr’s go-to receiver for big plays. His 28-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was the Saints’ longest gain of the day and his fourth score in the past three games.

Stock down

Tight end Foster Moreau, a reliable performer all year, could not handle Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse on the Saints’ final offensive snap, allowing him to hit Carr as he released a pass on fourth-and-3 from the Los Angeles 9 with New Orleans trailing by 7.

Injuries

Although the news was bad for Hill and Saldiveri, Rizzi said he expected starting center Erik McCoy to play Sunday against the Giants. McCoy was scratched against the Rams after aggravating a groin injury two weeks earlier versus Cleveland in his first game back since missing seven in a row.

Rizzi said oft-injured running back Kendre Miller, who has played in two games this year, might return from a hamstring injury Sunday.

Key number

2 — The number of sacks for the Saints, not enough to keep Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from finding his rhythm in the second half. In the Rams’ last five losses, he has been sacked 20 times. In their last five wins, he has been sacked three times.

Next steps

With their NFC South hopes on life support, the Saints travel to face the reeling Giants, who have lost seven in a row.

