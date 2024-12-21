Saints rule out QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara for Monday night game at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints won’t have quarterback Derek Carr or running back Alvin Kamara available…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints won’t have quarterback Derek Carr or running back Alvin Kamara available for Monday night’s game at Green Bay.

The Saints (5-9) ruled both players out Saturday for the matchup with the Packers (10-4).

Carr hasn’t practiced since injuring his left (non-throwing) hand during New Orleans’ 14-11 victory over the New York Giants on Dec. 8. Spencer Rattler is expected to start in Carr’s place.

Kamara left the Saints’ 20-19 loss to Washington last Sunday with a groin injury. Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said Thursday that Kamara’s injury is “a little bit more significant” than the team initially thought.

The Packers ruled out linebacker Quay Walker and safety Javon Bullard with ankle injuries. Bullard also didn’t play in Green Bay’s last game, a 30-13 victory at Seattle.

Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (knee) and Corey Ballentine (knee), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and safety Evan Williams (quadriceps) were listed as questionable.

