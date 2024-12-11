Saints QB situation remains cloudy as matchup with Washington nears

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi maintained on Wednesday that there's still a chance that Derek Carr could clear the concussion protocol and function well enough with his injured, non-throwing left hand to return against the Commanders.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — If Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi has any definite ideas about who'll play quarterback for New Orleans against Washington on Sunday, he's not ready to share that information.

Meanwhile, reserve QBs Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler split first-team snaps during Wednesday’s practice, which Carr missed, Rizzi said.

“We’re not going to name a starter right now,” said Rizzi, who also made a point of noting that Carr would not be placed on the club’s injured reserve list and would not need surgery. “We’re going to see how that progression plays out, first with Derek and then obviously with Jake and Spencer.”

Carr, whose latest injury occurred when he tried to dive for a first down during Sunday’s 14-11 victory over the New York Giants, has already missed three starts this season because of a separate, oblique injury. New Orleans lost all three of those games, with Rattler, a rookie, starting and Haener, a second-year pro, serving as the backup.

In his three starts, Rattler completed 59 of 99 passes (59.6%) for 571 yards, one TD and two interceptions. Haener has gotten sporadic work this season in relief of both Carr and Rattler, completing 14 of 29 passes (48.3%) for 177 yards and one TD without an interception.

Rizzi said he finds the 6-foot-1 Haener and 6-foot Rattler “very similar in a lot of ways,” adding that whichever of those two might play “doesn’t change a whole bunch” in terms of game-planning.

“They’re both similar-size guys. Their athletic ability is very similar,” Rizzi said. “They’re similar-style quarterbacks. We’re not dealing with opposites on the spectrum.”

The Saints also signed another QB this week — Ben DiNucci — to help take scout team snaps at practice, now that Rattler and Haener are not as available to do that while competing to possibly start if Carr is indeed unable to play.

The Saints (5-8) have won three of four games since Rizzi took over following the firing of coach Dennis Allen. That allowed New Orleans to remain alive in the NFC South Division, currently led by Tampa Bay (7-6).

Rizzi said Carr has not had any setbacks this week in terms of progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“By the end of the week, if’s he’s not able to get any reps in any form or fashion, then obviously we’ll go with one of the other guys,” Rizzi said.

NOTES: RB Alvin Kamara did not practice on Wednesday because of an illness. … WR Chris Olave, who is out indefinitely because of concussions this season, has returned to meetings at Saints headquarters. He as not, however, made plans to return to practice yet because he still plans to meet first with neurological specialists to try to assess the risks of returning to action during what’s left of this season. Rizzi said the possibility of Olave playing again this season remains “on the table” for now.

