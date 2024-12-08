Saints QB Derek Carr injures left hand on dive in 4th quarter of win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr injured his left hand late in the fourth quarter…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr injured his left hand late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 14-11 victory over the New York Giants when he went airborne while trying for a first down and crashed to the turf.

Carr tried to leap over a Giants tackler and landed at the New Orleans 39-yard line, extending his non-throwing hand to break his fall. He was on the turf for a minute or two before walking to the medical tent. He was examined and slowly walked to an area where X-rays are done.

“A phenomenal effort trying to make a first down,” interim coach Darren Rizzi said of the play that happened with the Saints leading 14-11 and just under four minutes remaining.

Carr missed three games earlier this season with an oblique injury. Tight end Juwan Johnson, who had a TD catch on Sunday, said it looks like the QB will miss more time. Carr was not available to speak to reporters after the game.

“He’s just been having a rough go. We’re behind him,” Johnson said. “He’s still Derek Carr, aside from the football field. You just have to be there for him, emotionally, spiritually and physically.”

The injury could hurt the already slim playoff hopes of the Saints (5-8), who trail Tampa Bay by two games and Atlanta by one in the weak NFC South.

Rizzi was asked whether Carr would enter the concussion protocol after his jarring impact with the turf, but the coach could not confirm that.

Johnson said Carr had told teammates it was time to lay it on the line before he got hurt.

“And that’s the true example of laying out on the line. The dude just cares about his team a lot,” Johnson said.

Carr finished 20 of 31 for 219 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the third quarter. He also led a 98-yard drive that Kendre Miller capped with a 6-yard run in the first quarter as New Orleans won for the third time in four games under Rizzi, who took over last month when Dennis Allen was fired.

Jake Haener replaced Carr and handed off to Miller, who was stopped on third-and-1 by Giants linebacker Micah McFadden. The Saints punted.

After an interception by New Orleans’ Demario Davis, Haener went three-and-out on the next series. The Giants got the ball back with 1:21 to play and came within a thumb of forcing overtime.

New York drove to the Saints 12-yard line and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee got a thumb on Graham Gano’s game-tying 35-yard field goal attempt.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.