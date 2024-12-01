Russell Wilson throws for a season-high 414 yards and 3 TDs as the Steelers top the Bengals 44-38

CINCINNATI (AP) — Russell Wilson has been at the center of a quarterback controversy since he arrived in Pittsburgh, competing…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Russell Wilson has been at the center of a quarterback controversy since he arrived in Pittsburgh, competing with Justin Fields for the starting job.

There was no debate on Sunday.

Wilson threw for a season-high 414 yards and three touchdowns, and the Steelers outlasted Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a 44-38 victory.

“It was fun. We just had a great time,” Wilson said. “We knew it was a matchup. We knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight.”

Wilson, who is 5-1 as the Steelers’ starter, logged the second-most passing yards and the third 400-yard game of his career. He threw for 452 yards for Seattle against Houston on Oct. 29, 2017.

The 13-year veteran finished 29 for 38 as the Steelers (9-3) rebounded from losing to the Browns 24-19 in a Nov. 21 game in the snow in Cleveland. He also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“I thought our group smiled in the face of it, particularly (Wilson),” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “It’s the first time for him going through AFC North football, and I thought he acclimated himself to it well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance today.”

The Bengals (4-8) lost for the fourth time in five games. They also dropped to 1-5 at home, increasing the likelihood that they will miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

Najee Harris had a 10-yard touchdown run and Chris Boswell kicked two field goals to help Pittsburgh to a 27-21 halftime lead. It was the highest scoring first half in the 110 meetings between the longtime rivals. Wilson had 257 yards passing for his best total in a first half in his career.

Harris finished with 75 yards rushing and 54 yards receiving. George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth caught TD passes for the Steelers.

“We needed all 44 of those points today,” Tomlin said.

Burrow continued his terrific season, going 28 for 38 for 309 yards and three more touchdowns. He hurt his own cause when he fumbled in the first half, leading to a Steelers field goal, and threw a second-half interception.

Burrow fumbled again in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, and linebacker Payton Wilson ran it back 21 yards for a TD.

Chase Brown rushed for a touchdown for Cincinnati. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas each had a TD reception.

The Bengals have allowed 34 or more points in six games this season, including losses in four of the last five.

“Hard to process,” Chase said. “We can’t get a win right now. We’ve had a little margin for error for a while now. Got to find a way.”

Fields day

Justin Fields started the first six weeks for the Steelers and directed the team to a 4-2 record. When Tomlin decided to start Wilson in October, Pittsburgh developed a package of plays for Fields.

The Ohio State product had a 7-yard run on a third-and-4 on Pittsburgh’s last drive, helping the Steelers close it out. He rushed for 26 yards and threw an incomplete pass in the Browns loss.

Tough road

Staying on top of the AFC North won’t get any easier for the Steelers. After the rematch with the Browns next weekend in Pittsburgh, they have to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in a span of just 10 days.

Injuries

Austin III was declared out with a head injury in the second half.

Up next

Steelers: Host Cleveland next Sunday.

Bengals: At Dallas on Monday, Dec. 9.

