Rico Dowdle’s surge makes for interesting offseason for Cowboys at running back

Rico Dowdle’s second-half surge in his first season as the lead Dallas running back gives the Cowboys some interesting things to consider in the offseason.

The fifth-year player didn’t have any 100-yard games in his career before becoming the first undrafted back in 10 years with three in a row in Dallas’ 30-14 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

As the Cowboys (6-8) enter the final three games with virtually no chance to extend a three-year playoff run, Dowdle is set to take an increasingly impressive highlight reel into free agency. NFC South-leading Tampa Bay (8-6) visits Sunday night.

The 26-year-old has reset his career high in each of the past three games, capped by 149 yards against the Panthers. Dowdle’s only rushing touchdown of the season (he has three receiving) came in his first 100-yard game, a 27-20 Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants.

“Touchdowns are the only thing I am missing right now, but this is definitely a great time right now considering these past three weeks,” said Dowdle, who has 880 yards rushing. “Those guys have been opening it up, and it’s been three good weeks.”

“Those guys” are the blockers who have been without seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin the past four games. Martin just had season-ending ankle surgery.

Brock Hoffman replaced Martin and has since been forced to slide over the center with rookie Cooper Beebe sidelined by a concussion. Left tackle Chuma Edoga left the Carolina game with an ankle injury but returned and had to move to right guard when T.J. Bass injured his leg.

Dowdle started the season slowly, averaging 34 yards over the first four games, back when Ezekiel Elliott was still a much bigger part of the rotation. Elliott returned to the Cowboys after a season away from the team for which he won two rushing titles as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Now, Elliott is an afterthought for what’s left of his time with the Cowboys, and possibly the NFL, as the Cowboys prepare to see what the market for Dowdle might look like.

Dowdle’s future with the Cowboys could be tied to the draft as well. Dallas is trending toward the middle of the first round, so the question will be whether Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy finalist who went to high school in the Dallas area, is still available.

What’s working

The Cowboys have liked what Cooper Rush offers as a backup quarterback ever since he went 4-1 in 2022 filling in after Dak Prescott broke the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss.

After throwing a career-best three touchdown passes against the Panthers, Rush is 3-3 since Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury.

The Cowboys have won three of the past four, the lone loss coming against Cincinnati on a botched special teams play late, when their blocked punt could have put them in position for the victory.

Like Dowdle, Rush will be a free agent. There’s a decent chance he will return since the Cowboys just signed Prescott to a $240 million, four-year extension.

What needs help

The Cowboys are among the most-penalized teams in the NFL and were flagged a season-high 14 times against Carolina. Five of the Panthers’ 16 first downs were by penalty.

Stock up

WR CeeDee Lamb entered the Carolina game with just one 100-yard outing after having eight in his breakout 2023 All-Pro season. He had 104 yards before halftime against the Panthers and finished with 116.

Lamb has been steady all season while playing through a shoulder injury, getting at least 89 yards in seven games after ending a long holdout by signing a $136 million, four-year extension in August.

Stock down

TE Luke Schoonmaker’s role appears to have diminished again now that Jake Ferguson is back from a concussion. He had zero targets for the first time since early November. While Ferguson was out, Schoonmaker had the two most productive games in his two seasons with 56 and 55 yards.

Injuries

The return of DE DeMarcus Lawrence this season is appearing unlikely. He’s been out since Week 4 with a foot injury. There was no chance of him playing against Carolina, and the dim playoff outlook leaves little incentive to force anything with the 32-year-old. Lawrence is set for free agency.

Key number

Plus-6: Turnover margin for the Cowboys the past four games. Before that, they were among the worst in the NFL at minus-11.

Next steps

The Cowboys are 4-0 on short rest this season, which means they’re 2-8 on regular or extra rest. The next two weeks are regular rest before facing division leaders. After the Buccaneers visit, Dallas goes to Philadelphia. The Eagles are on the verge of clinching the NFC East, which the Cowboys won last season.

