Rams can take huge step toward NFC West title by avenging 31-point loss to Cardinals

Arizona (7-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network BetMGM NFL odds: Rams by 6 1/2.…

Arizona (7-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network

BetMGM NFL odds: Rams by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 9-6; Rams 8-7.

Series record: Rams lead 50-41-2.

Last meeting: Cardinals beat Rams 41-10 in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 15.

Last week: Cardinals lost to Carolina 36-30, OT; Rams beat New York Jets 19-9.

Cardinals offense: overall (11), rush (5), pass (20), scoring (14).

Cardinals defense: overall (20), rush (22), pass (13), scoring (T-13).

Rams offense: overall (15), rush (20), pass (13), scoring (17).

Rams defense: overall (24), rush (25), pass (19), scoring (21).

Turnover differential: Cardinals minus-4; Rams plus-5.

Cardinals player to watch

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a relatively productive rookie season with 51 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. But it’s also true that he hasn’t always looked like the true franchise changing force the Cardinals expected when they took him with the No. 4 overall pick. Arizona might be out of the playoff race, but Harrison’s development continues to be a major focus for the team down the stretch.

Rams player to watch

RB Kyren Williams is coming off his best game of the season after rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to help Los Angeles grind out a win at the Meadowlands. He hardly factored into the first meeting against Arizona, a game the Rams trailed 14-0 halfway into the first quarter and 24-3 at halftime, getting 12 carries and running for 25 yards and a touchdown behind a battered offensive line.

Key matchup

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Rams defensive line. Los Angeles had no answers for Murray in September as he threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and added 59 yards rushing. But their defensive front is much more cohesive than it was in the second week of the season, with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske proving to be menaces in the backfield. If Murray feels that pressure and can’t keep his eyes downfield, the Rams will be in much better shape to limit Arizona’s passing game.

Key injuries

The Cardinals have been beat up over the past two games. Both of the starting tackles — Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) and Jonah Williams (knee) — are out for the season after they were put on injured reserve this week. Others such as RB James Conner (knee), LB Baron Browning (neck), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion) and DL Darius Robinson (calf) have been limited during practice. … The Rams are in good shape, a far cry from where they were to start the season. RT Rob Havenstein was the only name on their injury report through Wednesday, when he was limited because of a shoulder injury.

Series notes

Arizona has not swept the season series since 2014 when the Rams were playing in St. Louis. … The Rams and Cardinals have split the past four meetings. Arizona had dropped 11 of the previous 12 in the series. … Los Angeles is 3-2 against Arizona since moving into SoFi Stadium in 2020, kickstarting its run to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season with a 34-11 win in an NFC wild-card game.

Stats and stuff

The Cardinals have lost four of their past five games and were eliminated from the playoff race after last week’s 36-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals have made the playoffs just once over the past nine seasons. That was in 2021 … Harrison had four catches for 130 yards and two TDs vs. the Rams in Week 2. All of that production came in the span of seven plays in the first quarter. … The Cardinals are No. 5 in the NFL with 145.8 yards rushing per game. They also rank No. 2 with 5.28 yards per carry. … Chad Ryland has made 25 field goals since his debut in Week 5, which ranks fourth in the NFL over that span. … Safety Budda Baker has a career-high 148 tackles this season, which broke his previous high of 147 set in 2019. … James Conner has 1,500 yards from scrimmage this season, including 1,090 rushing and 410 receiving. … Trey McBride has caught 91 passes this season, which is a franchise record at tight end for the Cardinals. … The Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a win and either a Seahawks loss or tie or a series of results elsewhere to secure the strength of victory tiebreaker. … Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 110 yards against the Jets. Los Angeles has won all four games this season where Stafford has finished with fewer than 200 yards through the air. … WR Puka Nacua had a record-setting rookie season, but Arizona was the one team that kept him in check. Nacua made four catches in each of the two meetings in 2023, finishing with 26 and 27 yards. … The Rams didn’t have LT Alaric Jackson (suspension), LG Steve Avila (knee) or Nacua (knee) in the Week 2 game against the Cardinals. … Los Angeles has run for at least 132 yards in four straight games, with Williams accounting for at least 87 yards in each outing that span.

Fantasy tip

Cooper Kupp likely sank many a fantasy title push with his limited production over the past month, and the Rams WR should remain on benches this week for any owners still in the mix. Kupp has topped 44 yards receiving once in his past five games against Arizona.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.