Raiders a slight favorite to end 10-game losing streak when the Jaguars visit

Jacksonville (3-11) at Las Vegas (2-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Raiders by 1. Series record: Jaguars…

Jacksonville (3-11) at Las Vegas (2-12)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Raiders by 1.

Series record: Jaguars lead 6-4.

Against the spread: Jaguars 7-6-1, Raiders 5-9.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat Raiders 27-20 in Jacksonville on Nov. 6, 2022.

Last week: Jaguars lost to Jets 32-25; Raiders lost to Falcons 15-9.

Jaguars offense: overall (25), rush (25), pass (22), scoring (26)

Jaguars defense: overall (32), rush (24), pass (32), scoring (28)

Raiders offense: overall (28), rush (32), pass (15), scoring (29)

Raiders defense: overall (12), rush (17), pass (9), scoring (27)

Turnover differential: Jaguars minus-13; Raiders minus-19

Jaguars player to watch

Rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. has 22 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games. He’s been targeted 36 times, including a career-high 14 last week against the Jets. He already set franchise rookie records for receiving yards (956) and touchdowns (eight). He needs one reception to break a tie with Justin Blackmon (64 in 2012) for the most catches by a Jaguars rookie.

Raiders player to watch

TE Brock Bowers. He has the chance to make history (see below). Opponents have clearly targeted Bowers, and he has six catches for 84 yards over the past two games. But he should get opportunities against the league’s lowest-rated passing and total defense.

Key matchup

The Raiders shaky offensive line versus Jaguars DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The pass-rushing duo has combined for 15 1/2 sacks this season and has 53 1/2 over the past three seasons. Hines-Allen and Walker were far from effective last week against the Jets and now face an O-line that has allowed 47 sacks, tied for third most in the league.

Key injuries

Jaguars: Four offensive players — LT Walker Little (ankle), LG Ezra Cleveland (knee), RG Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) and TE Brenton Strange (shoulder) — are expected to play though injuries. The unit already is without QB Trevor Lawrence, TE Evan Engram and WRs Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis.

Raiders: Most of the focus will be on whether QB Aidan O’Connell (knee) returns to the starting lineup, and it’s looking as if that will be the case. Less certain are the availabilities of WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle), G Jordan Meredith (ankle) and CB Sam Webb (back).

Series notes

This is the first meeting in Las Vegas. … Jacksonville won the two previous matchups by a combined seven points. … Each team won three times in the Raiders’ prior home stadium in Oakland, California.

Stats and stuff

The Jaguars have lost six of seven and are 2-8 in one-score games. … Jacksonville is one of five NFL teams, along with Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Kansas City, with at least 20 sacks from two defenders over the past three seasons. … QB Mac Jones had a season high in completions (31), passing yards (294) and rushing yards (29) last week. … Thomas became the sixth rookie in NFL history with at 10 least catches, at least 100 yards and at least two TDs in a game. He leads all rookies in receiving yards. … Hines-Allen is one of four AFC players with at least seven sacks in each of the past four seasons. … Rookie CB Jarrian Jones has two pass breakups in consecutive games. … The Raiders’ 10-game losing streak is the fifth longest in franchise history and their longest since dropping 16 in a row between the 2013-14 seasons. If Las Vegas loses, this skid will tie for third longest in team history with teams from the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. … A loss also would be the longest skid since the Jaguars lost their last 15 games in 2020. Current Raider Gardner Minshew started eight games that season for Jacksonville. … Brock Bowers is one of 10 rookies in NFL history to reach 90 receptions and the first tight end to do it. Only three rookies have reached 100 catches — Arizona’s Anquon Boldin (101 in 2003), Miami’s Jaylen Waddle (104 in 2021) and the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nauca (105 in 2023). … Bowers also is 32 yards from becoming the third rookie tight end with 1,000 yards, joining Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts in 2021 and the Chicago Bears’ Mike Ditka in 1961. He is 109 yards from breaking Ditka’s record of 1,076 yards. … Sixteen players have at least half a sack, the highest total for the Raiders in a season. Only the Baltimore Ravens with 17 have more this season in the league.

Fantasy tip

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne had a season-high 18 touches last week and could be in for more considering the Raiders have allowed 320 yards rushing the past two weeks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.