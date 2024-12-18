QB Thompson-Robinson excited about start this week, thinks he can be long-term solution for Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson won’t be satisfied with just being a fill-in piece to Cleveland’s confounding quarterback puzzle.…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson won’t be satisfied with just being a fill-in piece to Cleveland’s confounding quarterback puzzle.

He wants to be a permanent one.

Not just the short-term fix. The long-term answer.

With the team’s future at QB so unsettled, Thompson-Robinson, who will start this week against Cincinnati, said he’s viewing the next three weeks as his opportunity to show the Browns he can be their starter in 2025 — and maybe beyond.

An audition?

“Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah,” Thompson-Robinson said excitedly on Wednesday. “Best believe we’re trying to take full advantage of it, too. We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to try to win these games.”

The second-year QB from UCLA will make his fourth career start Sunday after coach Kevin Stefanski benched mistake-prone Jameis Winston, who revived Cleveland’s offense over seven starts but threw eight interceptions in his past three games.

While Stefanski said he’s operating “week to week” with his starting quarterback, Thompson-Robinson seems to be working off another timeline.

It might be a temporary job. He’s treating it like a full-time gig.

“I’m focusing on the Bengals,” the amiable 25-year-old said. “That nickel scheme. That base scheme, and trying to break down that coverage right now. I’m not worried about anything other than this week.”

Thompson-Robinson went 1-2 in three starts as a rookie last season. His first came as a shock when he got thrown into the lineup at the last minute after Deshaun Watson tested his shoulder in pregame warmups and couldn’t go.

His other two starts went much better, and Thompson-Robinson credited much of that to having a full week of practice reps with the starting offense. In his second outing, he led the Browns on a game-winning drive in a 13-10 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stefanski has been impressed with Thompson-Robinson’s development in Year 2 — his study habits, his attention to detail, how he prepares himself for games. Now he and the Browns will see if it translates to better game performance.

“I can go back to when we first got Dorian and some of the things were different in terms of calling the plays in the huddle and some of the cadence stuff at the line of scrimmage,” Stefanski said. “So, he’s done a very, very good job of getting up to speed on all the nuance of the position. He’s done a very good job of keeping himself prepared for when a moment comes that he’s being put in there. He’s really taken to the preparation part of this really well.”

Thompson-Robinson learned last season there is no such thing as a guarantee in the NFL. Any time the ball is snapped, there can be lasting consequences.

One week after his win over the Steelers, he suffered a concussion against Denver. The injury led to the Browns signing free agent Joe Flacco, who carried them to the playoffs.

As he gets ready for another chance, Thompson-Robinson said he’s not taking anything for granted.

“When your leash is kind of short, every play matters, and so I know that,” he said. “It’s not like I’m in here walking on eggshells or playing conservative, but I know that I have to get this team up and down the field. It starts with the first play and it ends with the last. … Ball security is job security, and making sure that the other team doesn’t touch it is probably my main concern.”

It was Winston’s undoing.

A few weeks ago, he threw for 497 yards but also had two pick-6s in a loss at Denver. Winston energized the Browns after Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, and now he’s in a backup role after likely throwing away his chance to be a starter — at least in Cleveland.

Winston handled the demotion like a pro, but admitted it hurt.

“Do I like it? Of course not,” he said. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. However, what you may say, you have to go out there and produce. And you got to get wins for your team. You got to have elite ball security, and you have to do what’s required to be that starting quarterback.”

NOTES: Stefanski said K Dustin Hopkins will return to the starting lineup after sitting out last week while in a prolonged slump. Hopkins has missed six of his past nine field-goal tries. … DE Myles Garrett practiced and showed no issues after being poked in the left eye against Kansas City. … TE David Njoku (hamstring), CB Martin Emerson Jr. (concussion) and DT Shelby Harris (elbow) were all out. … WR Cedric Tillman still hasn’t cleared concussion protocol. He’s missed the past three games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.