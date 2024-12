NEW YORK (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he’s being treated for cancer in his bile…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he’s being treated for cancer in his bile duct (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the cancer was outside his bowel duct.).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.