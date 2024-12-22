Penix wins debut as Atlanta QB as Falcons return two picks for TDs, beat hapless Giants 34-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. felt a brief bit of apprehension as he ran down the tunnel, which was…

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. felt a brief bit of apprehension as he ran down the tunnel, which was to be expected.

Then he played like a veteran for the Atlanta Falcons.

Penix’s first NFL start went about as smoothly as it could, helped greatly by a defense that returned two interceptions for touchdowns Sunday in a 34-7 rout of the New York Giants that bolstered Atlanta’s playoff hopes.

“It’s the game I’ve been playing since I was 5 years old,” the 24-year-old rookie said. “Obviously it’s different, it’s at a higher level, but you know it’s the same game. I’ve just got to go out there and execute. Once we hit the field, I was good.”

Jessie Bates and Matthew Judon each had a pick-6 to carry Atlanta (8-7) to its second straight win after a four-game losing streak put its postseason hopes in jeopardy. The Falcons came into the week a game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South and holding the tiebreaker edge over the Buccaneers, and they moved back into first place Sunday night when the Bucs lost at Dallas.

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, got the call against the Giants (2-13) after the Falcons decided to bench turnover-prone Kirk Cousins just nine months after signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract that included $100 million guaranteed.

The left-hander was not at all overwhelmed by the moment, completing 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards — numbers that would’ve been better if not for at least three dropped passes, one of which Kyle Pitts bobbled right into the hands of a New York defender for Penix’s lone interception.

“He went out and played almost flawless football,” coach Raheem Morris said. “He kept the game really clean.”

The defense made things even easier for the new starter, throttling a New York team that struggled to put anything together with Drew Lock returning as the starting QB after missing the previous week with a heel injury.

The Giants took their franchise-record 10th straight loss.

“You can’t win a game when you throw two interceptions for touchdowns,” coach Brian Daboll said. “I’m just worried about this one. It wasn’t good enough.”

With the Giants up 7-3 in the second quarter, Lock’s pass for Wan’Dale Robinson was easily swiped by Bates, who ran untouched the other way for a 55-yard touchdown return that put the Falcons ahead to stay.

Judon put the game away on the second play of the second half, grabbing a ball that was batted in the air by Zach Harrison as Lock attempted to throw. The edge rusher took it 27 yards for another pick-6 that gave Atlanta a commanding 24-7 lead.

It was only the second time in franchise history that Atlanta has returned a pair of interceptions to the end zone. Kenny Johnson did it by himself in a 47-41 victory over Green Bay on Nov. 27, 1983.

Lock, on the other hand, became the first Giants quarterback since Eli Manning in 2007 to have multiple picks returned for touchdowns in a game. He also lost a fumble.

Bijan Robinson had touchdowns runs of 2 and 4 yards for the Falcons. He finished with 94 yards on 22 carries and now has 10 rushing TDs on the season, becoming the first Atlanta back to reach double figures since Devonta Freeman during the 2016 Super Bowl season.

Robinson wanted to keep the focus on Penix for making a difficult week much easier on those around him.

“He carries himself super well,” the running back said. “I could tell in the game today he was as chill as possible.”

Lock opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD pass to Tyrone Tracy, who made a dazzling one-handed catch while tiptoeing along the end line. But that was about the only highlight for the Giants, who are wrapping up one of the most dismal seasons in their storied history.

Riley Patterson, taking over as Atlanta’s kicker after struggling Younghoe Koo went on injured reserve, made field goals of 52 and 37 yards after missing his first attempt from 43 yards.

Keeping up the pressure

Atlanta got another big game from its pass rush, which was credited with three sacks and six other hits on Lock.

After being held to a league-low 10 sacks through their first 11 games, the Falcons have 16 sacks in four games since their bye week.

“I was like, ‘It’s coming, I can see it in practice and how we’re practicing and how we’re getting better,’” Morris said. “But really over the last couple of weeks, they’ve cracked the code. They’re rushing together. When you get four guys all rushing together, that’s how it happens the best.”

Injury report

Giants: ILB Micah McFadden (neck) and S Jason Pinnock (eye) both left the game. … Tommy DeVito was cleared from concussion protocol and served as Lock’s backup.

Falcons: CB Antonio Hamilton (quad) was injured in the first half and didn’t return. … WR Drake London (hamstring) hobbled off in the second half, but Morris said he doesn’t think the injury is serious.

Up next

Giants: Host the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) next Sunday before closing the season at Philadelphia on Jan. 5. If New York loses its last two games, it will mark the fewest wins in a season since a 2-12 mark in 1974.

Falcons: At Washington (10-5) next Sunday night in a game with huge playoff ramifications for both teams.

