Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers active vs. Colts amid ongoing domestic violence case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is active for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after being taken off the commissioner exempt list this week amid his ongoing domestic violence and drug case.

Peppers was back in the Patriots’ facility and participated in workouts this week with his teammates for the first time since being placed on the list on Oct. 9, two days after he was arrested and charged with shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her.

Peppers, 29, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. A trial date has been set for Jan. 22.

The league said this week that its review is ongoing and not affected by the change in Peppers’ roster status.

Peppers has appeared in four games this season and has 23 tackles.

