Live Radio
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 7:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LOS ANGELES: QB Easton Stick, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Ladd McConkey, S Tony Jefferson, OT Brenden Jaimes, OG Jordan McFadden, DT jJustin Eboigbe. KANSAS CITY: OT Ethan Driskell, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, OG C.J. Hanson, DE Malik Herring, OT Kingsley Suamataia, DT Maron Tuipulotu, DE Joshua Uche.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up