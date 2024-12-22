Lock’s return as Giants’ QB includes 2 pick-6s in franchise-record 10th straight loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Lock’s performance in his return as the Giants’ starting quarterback was not a convincing argument for…

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Lock’s performance in his return as the Giants’ starting quarterback was not a convincing argument for keeping the job.

Lock led the New York Giants to only one touchdown. Two of his passes created touchdowns for Atlanta.

It was a low point for a team which set a franchise record with its 10th consecutive defeat in Sunday’s 34-7 loss to the Falcons.

Lock threw one touchdown pass but had two interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Giants (2-13) have not won since Oct. 6, when they beat Seattle 29-20 behind quarterback Daniel Jones to improve to 2-3.

Jones was released on Nov. 22, and one month later the ugly loss to the Falcons left coach Brian Daboll facing difficult questions about the direction of the team and the revolving door at quarterback.

Quite often, Daboll’s postgame replies included: “We were not good enough.”

Making his third start in his first game back after missing one week with a heel injury, Lock completed 22 of 39 passes for 210 yards. In addition to the two pick-6s, Lock lost a fumble.

“Give Atlanta credit,” Daboll said. “You can’t win a game when you throw two interceptions for touchdowns. Another turnover, lose the turnover ratio.”

The Giants led 7-0 following Lock’s 2-yard scoring pass to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. early in the second quarter. The 14-play, 70-yard drive covered more than eight minutes.

On New York’s next drive, Lock’s pass for Wan’Dale Robinson was intercepted by Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, whose 55-yard return for a touchdown gave Atlanta a 10-7 lead.

“After the first drive for a touchdown, I think momentum was really high there,” Lock said. “But momentum shifted after the pick-6. It’s our job to go get it back and have it flip for us.”

Atlanta’s other pick-6 came on a deflection by defensive tackle Zach Harrison early in the second half that was returned 26 yards by Matrthew Judon.

When asked what Daboll said after the interceptions, Lock said: “Obviously he was telling me you can’t do that. Everything he said to me was the same thing I was feeling in my head. We’re not on two different planets, you know.”

New York at least avoided matching the NFL record for fewest interceptions by a defense in a season. The 2018 San Francisco Giants’ defense finished with only two interceptions. The Giants also had only two for the season before cornerback Cor’Dale Flott caught a pass from Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr. bobbled by tight end Kyle Pitts late in the first half.

The Giants’ season will be remembered for the franchise-record losing streak.

“The only thing you can kind of get out of this is figure out how you can be better as a player and as a team and try to finish on a high note,” said left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. “As a player, try to play as hard as you can and don’t let this get you down.”

Daboll said he never considered putting quarterback Tommy DeVito into the game. The coach stopped short of saying Lock will start next Sunday’s home game against Indianapolis.

Daboll is 17-31-2 in three seasons. Asked what makes him believe players are still listening to his message, Daboll said, “We’re out with them every day.

“So look, our focus is just trying to get better each week, get better after this game. And that’s all you can do.”

Daboll was asked if fans might want to hear more.

“I just say, look, it’s not good enough. It wasn’t good enough,” he responded. “And again, you know, you have three turnovers in a game that’s … only one on the other side. You give up two for 14 points. These are usually the outcomes.”

