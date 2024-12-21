Lions activate safety Ifeatu Melifonwu off injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions activated safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve on Saturday, putting him a…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions activated safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve on Saturday, putting him a step closer to making his season debut.

Melifonwu was listed as questionable due to a hand injury for Sunday’s game at Chicago.

Safety Brian Branch (calf) and guard Graham Glasgow (knee) were also questionable for the Bears game.

Detroit did not list center Frank Ragnow (back) or linebacker Trevor Nowaske (concussion) on the injury report, and both are expected to play.

The Lions promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster: running back Jermar Jefferson and safety Loren Strickland. Jefferson potentially adds depth with David Montgomery out indefinitely with a knee injury. He has not played in an NFL game since 2021 when he was a rookie with the Lions.

Detroit also signed linebacker Mitchell Agude and defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad to add depth for coach Dan Campbell’s banged-up defense, and wide receiver Tom Kennedy was signed from the practice squad for an option on special teams.

To make room on the roster, the Lions released safety Brandon Joseph and wide receiver Maurice Alexander and waived defensive lineman David Bada with an injury settlement.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.