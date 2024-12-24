Jets’ Rodgers insists he’ll play despite knee issue, rookie Fashanu placed on IR with foot injury

Aaron Rodgers insists there’s nothing uncertain about his status for the New York Jets’ game Sunday at Buffalo. “There’s no…

Aaron Rodgers insists there’s nothing uncertain about his status for the New York Jets’ game Sunday at Buffalo.

“There’s no way I’m not playing,” the quarterback said during a video call Tuesday.

Rodgers acknowledged he has “a little MCL” issue in a knee, but added: “I’ve had a lot worse. I lucked out. I avoided major stretchage of the MCL.”

Rodgers was hurt in the Jets’ 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday but remained in the game.

“I’m gonna play,” Rodgers said of the game against the Bills. “It feels pretty good.”

Rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu’s promising first season is over, though, as the first-round pick was placed on injured reserve with an injury to the plantar fascia in his left foot.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said earlier Tuesday that it was “just too early to tell” what Rodgers’ availability might be, but he was optimistic about the 41-year-old quarterback’s chances.

“If I’m a betting man,” Ulbrich said, “I’m betting on Aaron Rodgers to play.”

Rodgers said he didn’t need an MRI on the knee, the latest ailment in what has been an injury-filled season. He earlier dealt with knee, hamstring and ankle issues that hindered his play at times.

One of the four-time MVP’s goals entering the season was playing in all 17 games after being limited to four snaps in his debut last year because of a torn Achilles tendon.

“I definitely felt like at midseason that was going to be difficult,” Rodgers said of playing in every game. “But right now, it looks like, for sure, 16. And hopefully get through this one and get to 17.”

The Jets held a walkthrough Tuesday and their next full practice is Thursday, giving Rodgers some extra time to recover.

Rodgers has 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season, and he’s one TD throw from becoming the fifth player in NFL history with 500 for his career in the regular season.

While his plans for the final two games appear clear, his playing future beyond this season is uncertain.

Rodgers has another year left on his deal with the Jets, but the team is looking for a new general manager and head coach. Whether the quarterback will be part of the new regime’s plans will be a major storyline this offseason.

During an appearance Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers suggested he could be released the day after the regular season ends. He said there’s also a chance he could be retained but acknowledged he’s going to take some time to decide if he even wants to play in a 21st NFL season.

“I think anything is truly possible,” Rodgers said Tuesday of potentially being released. “Whether it happens or not, I’m sure that there will be decisions that, I don’t think there will be surprises where there’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what we want to do with certain people.’ I think there’s going to be some decisions that want to be made the day after the season or a couple days after the season, so I don’t know. I’m just not naive.

“There’s not zero percent in my mind. I don’t think it’s a high percentage. I think there’s probably a conversation to be had, but I’m just not naive to that being a zero percent chance. I think it’s more than a zero percent chance and less than a certainty, so somewhere in the middle.”

Rodgers said he hasn’t spoken recently to owner Woody Johnson and doesn’t necessarily think the lack of any indication of whether he’s wanted back means he won’t be.

“I would be surprised if there was a conversation now because there’s so many uncertainties,” he said. “There’s a GM that has to get hired, I would assume first, and then he’s going to be part of hiring the head coach, so I have to be in the plans of multiple people, starting with the ownership and then the GM and then the head coach.”

Rodgers added that if he’s told the Jets want him back, it would mean they see him as an important part of trying to change the culture of a team that hasn’t made the postseason in 14 years.

“That’d be special to hear that,” he said, “but if they don’t, again, no offense at all will be taken.”

Olu Fashanu’s season is over

Fashanu had a solid first NFL season after being the 11th overall draft pick in April out of Penn State. He began the year as veteran Tyron Smith’s backup before filling in at right tackle for two games when Morgan Moses was injured. Fashanu, who played only left tackle in college, also stepped in at right guard for an injured Alijah Vera-Tucker against Houston.

When Smith was lost for the season with a neck injury last month, Fashanu took over as the starter and excelled in five starts. He was hurt midway through the fourth quarter against the Rams and was seen on crutches in the locker room after the game.

Ulbrich said he believed Fashanu would need surgery, but the team later clarified that a procedure won’t be required.

“It’s unfortunate,” Ulbrich said. “He’s having a great rookie season. But at the same time, these injuries sometimes give you an opportunity to step back and really start absorbing some of the information as you were kind of thrown into the fire. He’ll use it as an opportunity to grow, I know that.”

Kicking carousel

The Jets signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad and he’ll compete with Anders Carlson for the job this week. Ulbrich said Greg Zuerlein, on IR since late October with a knee injury, also could be in the mix.

Carlson, the fourth kicker used by the Jets this season, missed an extra point and a 49-yard field goal try late in the fourth quarter against the Rams. He is 8 of 10 on field goal tries and 9 for 11 on extra points in five games with New York.

“We’ll see how it goes and we’ll put the best guy out there,” Ulbrich said.

