Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner dealing with a hamstring injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a hamstring injury that could sideline him against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Gardner was still having tests on his leg after he left the Jets’ loss last Sunday against Seattle late with the injury.

Ulbrich didn’t sound optimistic about Gardner’s chances of playing, especially against a speedy Dolphins receiving group that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Gardner sat out practice Wednesday.

“They’re still assessing the degree of which, beyond what the MRI told us,” Ulbrich said of Gardner’s hamstring. “He plays the position and we’re playing an opponent that you cannot play with a poor hamstring, in my opinion.

“So, we’ll see how it goes. If he’s feeling good and he’s ready to rock and roll, then we’ll let him play. If not, this is not a game we want him at half-speed.”

Gardner, an All-Pro selection in each of his first two seasons, has had an up-and-down third year, but was having a solid game against the Seahawks before the injury. He had a season-high two passes defensed, but is still looking for his first interception this season.

Running back Breece Hall (knee), right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

Hall was questionable going into the game against the Seahawks, but was able to play and had 60 yards on 12 carries. Ulbrich said Hall was none the worse for wear, and he’ll be monitored through the week.

“We’re hopeful, he’s hopeful,” Ulbrich said. “He thinks he’s going to play. We’ll see how the week goes. Last week, we didn’t know and he got out there Friday and looked fantastic, so I’m hopeful we’ll have the same scenario.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, who has missed the past five games with a herniated disk in his neck, will continue to ramp up at practice after returning to full pads last week. He was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

“He felt good, not great, so we’re going to give him another week to really take an assessment of where he’s at,” Ulbrich said.

The Jets opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (hand), who are both on injured reserve but Ulbrich indicated both might have a shot at playing Sunday at Miami. They both fully participated in practice.

Rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu, a first-rounder who’s starting in place of the injured Tyron Smith, was limited with a toe ailment.

