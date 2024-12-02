Jaguars should shut down QB Trevor Lawrence amid his concussion and shoulder injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are considering shutting down quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are considering shutting down quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season.

It’s the smart thing to do, especially with the Jaguars (2-10) all but eliminated from playoff contention headed into Sunday’s game at Tennessee (3-9).

Lawrence surely will want to play despite his second concussion in less than a year and with a sprained left shoulder that probably needs surgery. But general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson shouldn’t give him the choice. It should be the franchise’s easiest decision since drafting Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

“It is a tough situation,” Pederson said Monday, a day after a 23-20 loss to Houston. “You still want to send a positive, good message to your team that we’re still fighting to the end. Still got five games on the schedule, obviously. We’ll see, but we got to be smart for his long-term health as well.”

Getting Lawrence healthy has to be the team’s top priority now, maybe even as pressing as deciding whether Baalke and/or Pederson will return in 2025.

Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent shot to the facemask from Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair, a late hit that caused a sideline-clearing brawl and a second scuffle a few minutes later.

The unsportsmanlike blow left Lawrence in the fencing position — a common response to a traumatic brain injury in which both fists clench — and he stayed on the ground for several minutes while a melee ensued nearby. Lawrence was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

It was the latest injury for Lawrence, who missed a game in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder. He also missed significant practice time because of a sprained left knee in October, a sprained right ankle in early December and a concussion two weeks later.

He admirably fought through all of those to get back on the field. But the Jaguars were in the postseason mix then. They’re not now.

“If he feels he can come out and make the team better and he really wants to do that, then he should be allowed to do it,” veteran linebacker Foye Oluokun said Monday.

Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract in June. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon. But he needs to be fully healthy to be fully effective. Having shoulder surgery as soon as possible would get him started on the road to recovery.

“I’d love to see him play again (this season), but it’s a decision for them to make,” left tackle Walker Little said.

What’s working

The Jaguars seemed to find some rhythm in the fourth quarter, although it may have come against a prevent defense. Mac Jones directed back-to-back scoring drives of 72 and 84 yards, capping the first with a TD pass to Parker Washington and the second with a TD pass to Brian Thomas Jr.

Before that, Jacksonville had failed to find the end zone in 25 consecutive possessions.

What needs help

Houston’s Dalton Schultz became the latest tight end to burn the Jaguars. Schultz had five catches for 61 yards, including a 22-yarder for a touchdown early in the fourth.

Other tight ends who have come up big against Jacksonville since October: Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver (12 catches for 124 yards combined), Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft (3-78, TD), New England’s Hunter Henry (8-92), Chicago’s Cole Kmet (5-70, 2 TDs) and Indianapolis’ Mo Alie-Cox (2-37, TD).

Stock up

Jaguars left tackle Walker Little played one of the best games of his pro career after signing a three-year, $45 million contract extension Sunday morning. Houston’s dynamic pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter were sackless, the first time that’s happened to Anderson in five games and the third time in eight games that’s happened to Hunter.

Little has been mostly stout since stepping in to replace Cam Robinson, who was traded to Minnesota in October, and now has a starting spot locked down in Jacksonville for at least the next two years.

Stock down

Rookie Cam Little’s two missed field goals have been costly. He was wide right on a 55-yarder against the Texans in the fourth, costing his team three points that could have sent the game into overtime. He had made 15 in a row since banging a 43-yarder off the right upright against Cleveland in another close game in Week 2.

Injuries

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (thigh) and safety Darnell Savage (ankle) should be fine, Pederson said.

Key number

1 – Number of wins Jacksonville has in its last 10 games in Nashville. The victory came in Pederson’s first season in 2022.

Next steps

The entire organization, including Baalke and Pederson, awaits owner Shad Khan’s decision regarding potential changes for 2025.

