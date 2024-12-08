Jaguars score final 10 points, end Titans’ slim playoff hopes with 10-6 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — If misery loves company, the Jacksonville Jaguars made sure they have just that at the bottom…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — If misery loves company, the Jacksonville Jaguars made sure they have just that at the bottom of the AFC South.

Even better?

The Tennessee Titans sit below them now in the standings thanks to the Jaguars’ second win in three trips to Music City.

Tank Bigsby ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 6:46 left and Jacksonville snapped a five-game skid and ended the Titans’ slim playoff hopes Sunday by scoring the final 10 points for a 10-6 victory.

The Jaguars (3-10) came in already eliminated with Trevor Lawrence out for the rest of this season. This is a town where the Jaguars left with only one win in 10 trips before Sunday. These Jaguars also hadn’t won any game since Oct. 20.

“It’s sort of a relief, right?” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said of the locker room after the win. “You know, it’s the excitement. It’s the joy of the work that you put in. And you’re finally rewarded.”

The Titans (3-10) came in needing to win out to even have a chance of their first playoff berth since the 2021 season ended with a divisional loss on their home field. Tennessee has fired both a general manager and coach since then.

The Titans had two late chances to win.

“It’s one that we definitely feel like we should have won, could have won and had opportunities to win,” Titans quarterback Will Levis said.

Their best chance ended with 1:11 left as Levis missed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the end zone on fourth-and-3 at the Jaguars 9. The second ended with Levis missing Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-15 from the Tennessee 35 with 28 seconds remaining.

Mac Jones filled in ably enough for Lawrence to get his first win in three starts this season.

He shook off two interceptions and one sack, throwing for 220 yards. In the second half, he connected over and over with rookie Brian Thomas Jr. The first-round draft pick out of LSU finished with career highs with eight catches on 12 targets for 86 yards.

“We didn’t quit this time, which is really important for us moving forward,” Jones said of the Jaguars. “There was no quit.”

Pederson also said there was no panic or finger-pointing, just subtle adjustments.

“That’s one thing about Mac,” Pederson said of his quarterback. “I mean, he just sticks to it. He grinds it out.”

Cam Little started the Jaguars’ comeback in the low-scoring affair with a 23-yard field goal early in the fourth.

Nick Folk kicked a pair of field goals for the Titans. Tennessee dropped to 1-5 at home this season under first-year coach Brian Callahan, who put this loss on the inability to score on two red zone trips.

“That’s the difference in a tight ball game in a divisional game,” Callahan said. “You got to score touchdowns down there and we didn’t.”

Levis shook off a hard hit to his right, throwing shoulder when sacked by Josh Hines-Allen to end the first half. He stretched his shoulder as he walked off the field to the locker room but didn’t miss a play, returning for the second. He finished with 168 yards passing.

The Titans defense, coming off an ugly performance in last week’s loss at Washington, came up with two interceptions. Cornerback Chido Awuzie got the first pick in his first game since Sept. 22 after being activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Tennessee couldn’t get points off either turnover against the NFL’s worst defense in yards allowed and next to worst in points given up per game. Missing three starters with injuries, the Titans couldn’t stop the Jags in the fourth quarter.

“I’m tired of saying we’ve got to do better, play better,” Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. “I don’t know. I don’t have no answers. Complementary football wasn’t there.”

Sit down

The Titans scratched rookie Jha’Quan Jackson who has five fumbles this season, including one of each of the past two weeks. Mason Kinsey, promoted from the practice squad, handled punt returns.

Injuries

The Jaguars unexpectedly scratched RT Anton Harrison because of illness. Cole Van Lanen replaced him, making his first start since being a sixth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2021. … S Darnell Savage, who went down at the end of a 21-yard run by Tony Pollard, was being evaluated for a concussion.

Titans OLB Harold Landry III was hurt on the Jaguars’ first drive of the third quarter but was back on the next series.

Up next

The Jaguars host the New York Jets, and the Titans wrap up a back-to-back homestand with Cincinnati.

