Jaguars have a chance at a December surge with games against other woeful teams ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance at a late-season surge, even with quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance at a late-season surge, even with quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined.

Coming off a 10-6 victory at Tennessee, the Jaguars (3-10) have the easiest part of their schedule ahead. They face three consecutive teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs, beginning at home Sunday against the New York Jets (3-10). They also travel to Las Vegas (2-11) and host the Titans (3-10) before finishing the season at Indianapolis (6-7).

It’s a chance to gain some much-needed momentum for a franchise that’s poised to return most of its starters in 2025. But the stretch run shouldn’t have any impact on owner Shad Khan’s looming decision regarding the futures of general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson.

The GM-HC pairing has failed to deliver, with Baalke unable to assemble a talented enough roster and Pederson unable to help Lawrence take the next step in his development. Jacksonville has dropped 15 of its past 19, with 10 of those losses coming in one-score games.

But the Jaguars gave themselves reason to celebrate Sunday, earning their first victory since beating New England in London in October. They ended a five-game skid in Nashville and won their first road game since November 2023.

“I forgot how it feels. It’s a great feeling,” said running back Tank Bigsby, who carried 18 times for 55 yards and the go-ahead score. “I saw it on coach’s face. He was so excited. I saw it on the players’ faces. It’s just a good feeling to see everybody happy. We work so hard, and it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Jacksonville should have more down the stretch while facing teams that have equally little to play for in December.

“It’s our job as professionals to march forward,” center Mitch Morse said. “I thought we’ve done a good job of that. It’ll be our onus, and an opportunity for us to continue to do that.”

What’s working

Jacksonville’s defense played one of its best games of the season. The unit held Tennessee to 272 yards and stopped three fourth down attempts, including a short-yardage play from the 9-yard line in the waning minutes.

The effort moved the Jaguars from last in total defense to 28th entering Monday.

What needs help

Mac Jones needs to reduce his turnovers. The 2021 first-round pick by New England, a 26-year-old quarterback who is auditioning for another chance elsewhere next season, has five interceptions and a lost fumble in three starts.

Neither of his turnovers against the Titans resulted in points, but they’re not the kind of mistakes Jacksonville can overcome regularly.

Stock up

Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. finished with eight catches for 86 yards. He’s been targeted 22 times the past two weeks, a sign of how integral he’s become since Gabe Davis (knee) joined fellow starter Christian Kirk (collarbone) on injured reserve.

Thomas has 54 receptions for 851 yards and six touchdowns. He needs 15 more yards to break Justin Blackmon’s franchise record (865 in 2012) for receiving yards by a rookie and needs one more receiving touchdown to break a tie with Allen Hurns (2014) for the team’s most by a rookie.

“Each step closer I get, it means a lot more to me,” Thomas said. “I just want to come out here and focus on being the best that I can be.”

Stock down

Receiver/returner Devin Duvernay, who signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract in free agency, has been a disappointment. He’s averaging a career-low 3.3 yards a touch on offense, a career-low 9.4 yards on 10 punt returns and nearly a career-low 22.6 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

His stat line against Tennessee would be hard to match. Duvernay caught three passes for 8 yards, ran once for minus-7 yards and returned two punts for 8 yards. That’s six touches for 9 yards in 35 snaps.

Injuries

Right tackle Anton Harrison missed the game because of an illness but is expected to be able to practice Wednesday.

Key number

5 — Jacksonville’s current draft spot entering Monday after beating Tennessee. With their looming schedule, the Jags could play themselves out of a top-10 pick.

Next steps

Lawrence is awaiting clearance from the league’s concussion protocol before he can have surgery to repair his left, non-throwing shoulder.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.