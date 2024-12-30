Harbaugh, Chargers taking business-as-usual approach with 5th seed in AFC still up for grabs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers could have their AFC playoff seeding locked in before going to…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers could have their AFC playoff seeding locked in before going to bed Saturday night in Las Vegas.

When it comes to Jim Harbaugh’s plans for playing or resting his starters, he is keeping things close to the vest as usual.

“We’re taking it one day at a time. As (safety) Derwin (James) said, 11 wins sounds better than 10,” Harbaugh said on Monday.

The Chargers (10-6) could have a chance at moving up to the fifth seed and a trip to Houston for the wild-card round if Cincinnati beats Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

If the Steelers win, the Bolts are locked into the sixth seed and a trip to the AFC North champion. That would be Baltimore — and a possible Harbaugh Bowl rematch — if the Ravens beat the Browns on Saturday afternoon. Baltimore opened as a 17 1/2 point favorite against Cleveland according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Harbaugh and the Chargers though will be hoping for a Bengals victory to make Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Raiders meaningful.

“We’re playing to move up,” Harbaugh said. “We’d love to be in the fifth seed. That gives you a chance to have a playoff game at home, even in the divisional round. That’s where things stand for us, the plan for us is to win. That’s been the mindset from the beginning.”

Even though the San Francisco 49ers had a playoff berth wrapped up going into the final week of the regular season in 2011, ‘12 and ’13, when Harbaugh was the coach, there was still something to play for.

The Niners needed a win in 2011 to secure a first-round bye. In 2012, they needed a victory over Arizona to wrap up the NFC West. A year later, it was a win over the Cardinals to keep their division title hopes alive.

Chargers fans still have bad memories from two years ago when then-coach Brandon Staley played his starters in the finale at Denver even though they were locked into the fifth seed. Wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a fracture in his back late in the first half of a 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

Williams wasn’t available for the first-round game at Jacksonville, which the Chargers lost 31-30 after blowing a 27-point lead.

Harbaugh though did play the reserves, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke, for most of the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 40-7 victory at New England.

Harbaugh didn’t answer if Heinicke would get additional snaps this week with an increased possibility of him seeing action.

One player who won’t be available is safety Elijah Molden, who suffered a broken fibula during the second half of the Patriots game.

Molden, acquired from Tennessee on Aug. 29, started three games and was second on the team with three interceptions.

Harbaugh said it is possible Alohi Gilman, who is on injured reserve, could have his return to play window begin this week. Gilman has started 10 games but missed the past five because of a hamstring injury.

