Eagles shove aside injuries, in-house dissention to celebrate 10-game winning streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley both played through injuries that served more as minor inconveniences than long-term concerns for the Eagles.

Injuries heal.

So, it turns out, do bruised egos and hard feelings caused by criticism and gossip spread not by fans, social media tolls or sports talk radio — but from inside Philadelphia’s locker room.

Hurts connected with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for touchdowns and the Eagles put to rest any in-house dissention over their offense in Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles (12-2) won their 10th straight game, a franchise record. A victory this weekend at Washington would give them the NFC East title, and they moved into a tie with Detroit for the best record in the conference.

With three games left, the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye are still in play. All they need to do is stay healthy.

Hurts said he played through a broken finger on his non-throwing hand while Barkley, the NFL’s rushing leader, said he battled “a little something” against the Steelers that forced him to the medical tent.

When the Eagles are on the same page, injuries might be the only thing that can slow them down.

“I just felt extremely locked in and focused through the entire week, through what could have been a time where people could say, ‘What’s going on over in Philadelphia?’” coach Nick Sirianni said.

Smith and Brown both grumbled about the state of the passing game following a lackluster effort a week earlier against Carolina. Defensive end Brandon Graham then suggested in a radio appearance there were problems between Hurts and Brown.

After they thumped Pittsburgh, the Eagles acted like one big happy family in the locker room.

“Behind closed doors, we talk about that, we called each other out,” Brown said. “That’s very uncomfortable. You don’t want to feel like you’re getting attacked. We’re trying to get on the same page. We’re trying to win.”

What’s working

The passing game. Brown had eight catches for 110 yards, and Smith had 11 for 109 yards a week after they combined for only eight catches and 80 yards. Hurts finished with 290 yards passing and two touchdowns.

“I asked the question to everyone. ‘Hey, we’re going to have to go do this together.’ Started with that, and then I said, ‘Let’s not forget to keep the main thing the main thing,’” Hurts said. “I said, ‘You do know what the main thing is, right?’ And they were spot on. So we can’t forget that. And it takes everyone to win. And it can look a ton of different ways.”

What needs help

The Eagles could use some assistance from the NFC North. Detroit and Minnesota each need to lose another game and Philadelphia must run the table to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Stock up

Sirianni. It was no surprise that his game plan called for early throws to Brown and Smith that could quiet the talk both inside and outside the locker room.

“We threw for more yards, so I know that’s going to be, hell, the passing game is back. I don’t think the passing game was anywhere,” Sirianni said. “I think it’s been a little bit blown out of proportion because of how efficient we’ve been.”

Stock down

Philly fans who love to complain. Like touting Wawa over Sheetz or cheesesteaks over Primanti’s, they even got to boast about their superiority against Pittsburgh.

Hurts and the Eagles gave the fans nothing to whine about. Well, give it a day.

Injuries

Barkley didn’t show much concern over whatever ailed him against the Steelers. He was drilled in the right knee by Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and then landed on his right shoulder late in the first quarter. He rushed two times for 3 yards after the hit, then didn’t have another carry until after halftime.

Barkley said his right knee was fine and he was not injured on Fitzpatrick’s hit.

“Nothing crazy. Little minor,” Barkley said. “Get ready for next week.”

Key number

12 — The Eagles are 12-2 or better through 14 games for only the fourth time in team history — 2022 (13-1), 2017 (12-2) and 2004 (13-1). This is the seventh time Philadelphia has won 12-plus games (also 1980, 2002-04, 2017 and 2022).

Sirianni is the second coach in franchise history to record multiple 12-plus-win seasons (he went 14-3 in 2022), joining Andy Reid (three, 2002-04). He is the first Eagles coach to do so within his first four years.

Next steps

The Eagles will try to wrap up the division title when they visit the Commanders (9-5).

