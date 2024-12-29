Kenny Pickett says he’ll ‘be OK’ after rib injury knocks him out of dream start for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Pickett had only fond memories of going to Eagles games with his dad and grandfather since…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Pickett had only fond memories of going to Eagles games with his dad and grandfather since the New Jersey native was 5 years old.

Pickett rooted for greats such as Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook and could not believe his good fortune this week when he knew — with Jalen Hurts out with a concussion — his boyhood dream would come true.

Pickett was the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s incredibly special. I had a lot of family here, my dad especially, he’s the one who took me to all the games, and we have great memories together,” Pickett said.

Pickett gave his family — and 60,000 more Eagles fans at the Linc — reason to cheer when he had touchdowns passing and rushing to help the Eagles build a comfortable cushion Sunday on the way to a 41-7 win over Dallas.

It was the finish that was the problem. Pickett was forced to leave in the third quarter with injuries to his ribs, raising doubt in his availability for next week’s finale against the New York Giants.

“I’m good. I’ll be all right,” Pickett said. “Came in with a little bit of an injury and we’ll do some more tests and everything, see how it looks. But I’ll be OK.”

Hurts suffered a concussion last week at Washington, which opened the door for Pickett to start for the first time this season.

Pickett, acquired from Pittsburgh in the offseason, played with extra protection under his jersey after he suffered a rib injury when he was pressed into service against the Commanders.

He finished 10 of 15 for 143 yards and took two hard shots on the same drive on the third. Osa Odighizuwa was flagged for roughing the passer on a late hit and Pickett was then forced to the locker room on a hit by Micah Parsons.

“All the bodies lying on top of you, and then those couple hits afterwards, tough,” Pickett said. “But it’s part of the game. We love the game. Do anything to win.”

Third-stringer Tanner McKee threw two touchdown passes in relief of Pickett.

“You can’t go out there and play that position without the greatness of other people, and they had some greatness from other guys out there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Pickett returned to the field to celebrate with the Eagles after the win, which gave them the NFC East title. He took a moment to look around and absorb the scene and think about how far he has come — from fan in the stands in team gear to wearing the real-deal Kelly green uniform and winning a game.

“It’s special, man,” he said. “And I sit out there on the field, I’m sure there’s a kid dreaming about playing for the Eagles and doing things that we went out there and did today.”

