Drew Lock will start at QB for Giants against Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Tommy DeVito still dealing with a sore forearm, Drew Lock will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Giants when New York plays host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll announced the decision on Wednesday, saying Lock showed some good things against Dallas in a loss on Thanksgiving and he will get all the snaps with the first team.

“I think the reps help a ton,” Lock said Wednesday. ”I’d say anybody in this position would say the same thing. Getting back out there, letting them hear your cadence, letting them hear you calling it in the huddle, rhythm and timing with the receivers, even rhythm and timing for me with my feet on certain plays, whatever we’ve got up this week, it helps tremendously.”

Lock was 21 of 32 for 178 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown against Dallas. “He ran for a career-high 57 yards, scoring on an 8-yard run and setting up Tyrone Tracy’s short TD run with a 28-yard scramble.

DeVito was hurt in his first start after replacing Daniel Jones for the game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24. He missed the Dallas game and was limited at practice Wednesday. Daboll said it remains to be seen whether he can be the backup Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the Giants (2-10) are winless in six home games.

If he can’t go, the recently signed Tim Boyle would be the backup against the Saints (4-8).

The Giants have had three different starters at quarterback in the past three games.

“It’s professional football,” said Lock, who started against Dallas without any practice because of the short turnaround before that game.

“You expect roller coasters here and there. But, just excited to be able to go out and play one more time and get to practice with these guys, let them feel my energy a little bit.”

Lock, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, was Jones’ backup for the first 10 games. When Daboll benched Jones after a 2-8 start, he jumped DeVito ahead of Lock because the New Jersey product sparked the team to a three-game winning streak with Jones and then backup Tyrod Taylor hurt last season.

DeVito hurt his right foreman late in a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, and Lock got his chance.

New York is dealing with several injuries this week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (elbow) and rookie tight end Theo Johnson (foot surgery) were placed on injured reserve on Monday. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), right tackle Evan Neal (hip), inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) and cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) are all considered week to week.

