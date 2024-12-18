Drew Lock is expected back at QB when the Giants face the Falcons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After sitting out a game with an injury to his left heel, Drew Lock is…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After sitting out a game with an injury to his left heel, Drew Lock is expected back at quarterback when the New York Giants face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Lock has recovered and will start when the Giants (2-12) try to snap a franchise-record-tying nine-game losing streak.

Tommy DeVito started against the Ravens on Sunday and sustained a concussion late in the first half of the 35-14 loss. He remains in the protocol.

New York has been going back and forth at quarterback since benching and then releasing Daniel Jones coming off a bye week.

“It’s definitely different,” Lock said Wednesday after practice. “But, at the same time, Tommy was upset when he got his bell rung, he didn’t get to play. I went in there, the heel thing happened and then he goes back in. We’ve just had some unfortunate things happen and we just keep rolling with the punches.”

DeVito started against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24 and injured his right forearm late in the 30-7 loss. Lock started and lost against Dallas on Thanksgiving and a 14-11 decision against New Orleans, a game in which he hurt his heel and left elbow but finished.

DeVito returned last weekend. Recently signed Tim Boyle took a kneel-down snap at the end of the first half and played the second.

Lock said he wasn’t ready to play against the Ravens and he was designated the No. 3 quarterback for the game. The plan was to use him only in an emergency. When DeVito was hurt, that reality loomed.

“I was trying to not do too much just in case I had to go in,” Lock said. “Then Tommy goes down, I’m like, ‘OK, I might actually have to go in.’ You’ve got to start picking up and getting loose and ready to go and see if this heel is going to let me go.”

Daboll said his approach in recent weeks has been to get all his quarterbacks ready.

“The three of those guys work hard,” he said. “Try to take in the game plan. Go out there and practice. So, they all got to be ready.”

Daball believes DeVito could be ready to be the backup on Sunday against the Falcons (7-7), who are making a quarterback switch of their own. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. is replacing Kirk Cousins.

