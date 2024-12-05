Dolphins seek 4th straight win over Jets when the AFC East rivals meet on Sunday

New York Jets (3-9) at Miami (5-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL odds: Dolphins by 6 1/2. Against…

New York Jets (3-9) at Miami (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Dolphins by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Jets 3-9; Dolphins 5-7.

Series record: Dolphins lead 59-56-1.

Last meeting: Dolphins won 30-0 at Miami on Dec. 17, 2023.

Last week: Jets lost to Seattle 26-21; Dolphins lost to Green Bay 30-17.

Jets offense: overall (31), rush (29), pass (23), scoring (26).

Jets defense: overall (3), rush (20), pass (2), scoring (15).

Dolphins offense: overall (19), rush (22), pass (18), scoring (24).

Dolphins defense: overall (7), rush (9), pass (9), scoring (14).

Turnover differential: Jets minus-3; Dolphins minus-2.

Jets player to watch

QB Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP turned 41 on Monday and there has been speculation about his job security and future with the team during what has been a subpar season. Rodgers said he wants to play every game as long as he’s healthy. He has 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions, but his 6.3 yards per pass attempt is the lowest of his career as a starter.

Dolphins player to watch

TE Jonnu Smith. He had one of the best stretches of his career in November, catching 33 of 40 targets for 392 yards and three touchdowns. Smith had career highs in receptions (10) and yards (113) against Green Bay last week.

Key matchup

Dolphins receivers vs. Jets secondary. Teams have found success in shutting down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this season by focusing on limiting Miami’s big plays, but the Dolphins have tried to get those two receivers more involved the past two weeks. Waddle had 12 catches for 197 yards and a TD the past two games. Hill had 11 catches for 131 yards and a TD. They’ll certainly need to get going against the Jets’ No. 2 pass defense that has cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed in the secondary — although Gardner is dealing with a strained hamstring. New York is only allowing 174.9 passing yards per game.

Key injuries

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team would monitor Gardner through the week, but said he wouldn’t play — especially against the Dolphins’ speed — if he’s not fully healthy. … RB Breece Hall didn’t practice early in the week with a knee ailment, but was likely to play. Same for RT Morgan Moses (knee/shoulder) and RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). … LB C.J. Mosley was ramping things up at practice after missing the past five games with a herniated disk in his neck. … Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) could return after missing the past three games. … T Kendall Lamm (elbow/back), LT Terron Armstead (knee) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. .. CB Kader Kohou (back) and RB Raheem Mostert (hip) were limited. … CB Cam Smith was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after dislocating his shoulder against Green Bay.

Series notes

This is the 117th meeting between the AFC East rivals, but the series has been lopsided recently with the Dolphins winning seven of the past eight matchups. The Dolphins swept the Jets in 2023, including a 30-0 win last December, which was Miami’s first time shutting out a team since 2020, when it also blanked the Jets 24-0.. … The Dolphins have won eight in a row against the Jets in Miami. … Mike McDaniel is 3-1 against the Jets as Miami’s head coach. … Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver was an assistant defensive line coach for the Jets in 2012.

Stats and stuff

The Jets have lost eight of their past nine games and clinched their ninth straight losing season with their defeat last week against Seattle. … Ulbrich is 1-6 since replacing the fired Robert Saleh. … New York scored three touchdowns in its first four drives against Seattle, but the Jets didn’t score again after that. … Rodgers went four games without throwing an interception, but was picked off by Leonard Williams, who returned it 92 yards for a score. … Rodgers hasn’t passed for 300 yards since throwing for 341 against Chicago on Dec. 12, 2021 — a span of 34 regular-season games and 35 overall, including one playoff game. … WR Davante Adams has 31 catches on 58 targets for 344 yards and two TDs in six games since being acquired from Las Vegas. … RB Kene Nwangwu, promoted from the practice squad last week, was selected the AFC special teams player of the week after returning a kickoff 99 yards for a TD and also forcing a fumble on a kickoff. He was signed to the Jets’ active roster Monday. … The Jets became the first team in NFL history to have a kickoff returned for a TD, recover two fumbles on kickoffs and block an extra point in the same game. … Rookie LT Olu Fashanu allowed zero pressures on 42 pass blocking snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. He joined Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs as the only players this season with no pressures allowed in at least 40 pass blocking snaps. … Edge rusher Will McDonald has 10 sacks, tied for fourth in the NFL and just 1 1/2 behind league leader Trey Hendrickson of the Bengals. … The Dolphins are 4-10 in games played in December or later under McDaniel, including two wild-card playoff losses. … QB Tua Tagovailoa needs 236 yards passing to become the fourth player in Dolphins history to reach 15,000. … Tagovailoa leads the NFL with a 74.5% completion rate this season. He completed 37 of 46 passes for 365 yards and two TDs at Green Bay last week. … Waddle needs 53 yards receiving to reach 4,039 and break the Dolphins’ franchise record for most in the first four seasons of an NFL career. Waddle has reached 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. … Entering Week 13, Miami was second in the league in third down efficiency in its previous five games, converting 55% of third downs, but the Dolphins were successful on just 4 of 14 third downs against Green Bay. … The Dolphins missed 20 tackles against the Packers, according to Next Gen Stats. … Miami’s defense is allowing 203.9 yards passing and 22.2 points per game.

Fantasy tip

RB De’Von Achane’s production in both the run and pass game make him a solid choice, especially if the Dolphins prioritize the quick/short pass game against the Jets, who are fifth in the NFL in sacks and could focus on limiting downfield passes. Achane enters the game averaging about 16 touches per game.

