DK Metcalf is happy to block as Seahawks ride streak into Sunday night matchup with Packers

Seattle Seahawks receiver is DK Metcalf is just fine when he doesn’t have the the ball because it means he gets to showcase his blocking skills.

“I just look at it as a sign of respect that I’ve gained from other defensive coordinators and just continue to do my job with it as blocking or being a decoy,” the two-time Pro Bowler said.

While opposing defenses have keyed in on Metcalf, other aspects of Seattle’s offense have surfaced during its four-game winning streak. The run has the Seahawks (8-5) sitting atop the NFC West heading into Sunday night’s game against the visiting Green Bay Packers (9-4).

Geno Smith’s new top target is second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who needs 89 receiving yards for his first career 1,000-yard season.

Smith-Njigba has 75 catches for 911 yards and five touchdowns, while Metcalf, often dealing with double coverage, has 54 catches for 812 yards and two scores.

Metcalf says he feels the pride of a “proud parent or a big brother” when it comes to Smith-Njigba’s success.

Seattle’s offense also got a boost from the ground game in a 30-18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. Zach Charbonnet, filling in for the injured Kenneth Walker III, ran for a career-best 134 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks face another hot team in the Packers (9-4), who have won seven of nine.

Green Bay’s two losses over that stretch have come against NFC-best Detroit (12-1), including a 34-31 victory by the Lions on Dec. 5, which means the NFC North title is likely out of reach for the Packers.

The Packers are well-positioned for a playoff berth, but that almost certainly won’t come this weekend. They would need a win, a loss or tie by the Atlanta Falcons and a tie between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Metcalf, who learned to block from his father, former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf, says he tries to take blocking seriously to set himself apart from other receivers.

His priorities are simple when he’s getting double-teamed and the ball goes elsewhere.

“Trying to block my (butt) off and trying to get pancakes on defensive backs,” he said.

Love heats up

When the Packers surged their way into the playoffs last season, quarterback Jordan Love was a major reason why. He had 18 touchdown passes and one interception during Green Bay’s final eight games.

During the last four games of this season, Love ranks third in the NFL with a 118.9 passer rating with six touchdowns, one interception and a league-best 10.3 yards per attempt.

“I always feel like I can put the ball where I want to — and that’s part of it, too, having that confidence to be able to throw those passes,” Love said. “There’s always like I said a handful of plays that might not come off or be in the exact spot that you wanted it to or the throw might be a little bit off. So, that’s where you’ve just got to try to be at your best every play, be consistent and accurate as possible.”

Passing fancy

Green Bay’s pass defense has been picked apart the last two weeks. First, it was torched by Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in a Packers win. Next, it allowed Jared Goff to complete his final 13 passes as the Lions rallied to victory.

It won’t get any easier this week. Smith is second in the NFL in attempts, completions and passing yards and is fifth in completion percentage.

“It’s been a remarkable turnaround for him in terms of just where he started,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not always where you start, but where you finish. And it tells me a lot about the person in terms of his resiliency and ability to fight through some adversity. He’s a dangerous quarterback.”

The potential return of former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) could help the Packers.

Fashion forward

Will the Packers break out their head-to-toe white uniforms? The last time Green Bay wore the winter white look was in a 24-22 win over Houston in October. The Packers asked fans to weigh in on social media.

As for the Seahawks, they’ll be sporting their “Action Green” uniforms. Metcalf is a fan.

“I would say this about the Action Green, I love them personally in my opinion, but the big guys hate them. I don’t know why, don’t ask me,” he said. “Hopefully, the Packers wear all white, so it’ll be a fun-looking game.”

