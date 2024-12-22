James Cook scores 2 TDs and Bills force 3 turnovers in 24-21 win over Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With the Bills’ attention and concern focused on the sideline, where trainers were examining quarterback…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With the Bills’ attention and concern focused on the sideline, where trainers were examining quarterback Josh Allen’s throwing arm, cornerback Taron Johnson provided the necessary offense to lift Buffalo to 24-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Johnson fell on a loose ball — after Drake Maye’s backward pass went off of Rhamondre’s Stevenson’s hands — at the goal line for a touchdown to cap a defensive outing in which Buffalo forced takeaways on each of the Patriots’ first three possessions of the second half. Meanwhile, running back James Cook scored on a 46-yard rush and a 4-yard catch to help Buffalo overcome a 14-0 deficit.

As for Allen, who’s among the favorites for MVP, the quarterback relieved any worry by retuning to the field.

“Lost some feeling in my hand. Just hit the funny bone nerve,” said Allen, who was hurt on a 7-yard run early into the fourth quarter. He said it’s likely he would have missed a drive if not for Johnson’s touchdown, which sent the defense back onto the field.

“It took a good five to ten minutes, so just making sure, trying to get some blood flow back in there,” Allen said, noting that temperatures in the single digits Fahrenheit didn’t help with circulation. “So it was a weird feeling. Just glad it’s gone now.”

Allen — who injured his left, non-throwing hand earlier this season — said he’s fine, and AFC East champion Buffalo (12-3) kept alive its slim chances of catching Kansas City (14-1) for the top seed in the conference playoffs.

The Bills extended their home winning streak to 10 games dating to last year but had their single-season NFL record-tying run of scoring 30 or more points end at eight straight games.

Buffalo overcame a frigid first half in which the Patriots scored on each of their first two possessions and enjoyed a 20-plus-minute edge in time of possession. The Bills were missing four defensive starters, including three in the secondary.

“We came out, didn’t start the way we wanted to, made some adjustments, and then we were able to play more like ourselves down the stretch there,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “I think it’s a good learning opportunity for us to come out and have the right mindset to start fast.”

The Patriots (3-12) dropped their fifth straight and are in jeopardy of finishing with their fewest wins since a 2-14 finish in 1992. They’re in their first season under coach Jerod Mayo, who replaced six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick following a 4-13 finish last season.

The Patriots dropped to 2-6 in one-score games, including two overtime losses.

Maye finished 22 of 36 for 261 yards with two touchdowns — a 28-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte and a 9-yarder to Hunter Henry — but committed two turnovers.

“It’s very frustrating. Just hurting ourselves, same things repeating,” Maye said. “Those guys are playing hard. That’s the biggest thing. Those guys are fighting. We’re fighting, no matter whatever atmosphere out there.”

Trailing 17-14, his wobbly, underthrown pass was easily intercepted in the end zone by Cam Lewis. And Johnson’s fumble recovery for a touchdown was on Maye, too.

Facing second-and-8 from his own 12, Maye was pressured by Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau. He quickly turned to his right and threw a backward pass, and the ball glanced off Stevenson’s hands and bounced in the end zone.

“The end’s a big dude, tough player to cut,” Maye said of Rousseau. “That’s really just a tough break, tough play on Rhamondre to catch it and get blown up. So either got to throw it at somebody’s feet or do something different.”

Stevenson scored on a 14-yard run, but his lost fumble at the New England 42 on the Patriots’ opening possession of the second half led to Tyler Bass hitting a go-ahead 50-yard field goal.

The extent of Allen’s injury didn’t become apparent until Buffalo’s next play from scrimmage after his run. Allen dropped back and attempted a deep pass that fluttered and fell short to end the drive.

“Yeah, it’s hard to throw without feeling in your hand,” Allen said, noting he should have taken a timeout.

Allen finished 16 of 29 for 154 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He completed two of three passes after being hurt, and he closed out the game with a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-1.

Red-zone troubles

The Patriots’ red-zone troubles continued a week after they failed to score on two attempts from the 1 in a 30-17 loss at Arizona. Against Buffalo, New England needed seven goal-to-go attempts for Maye to finally complete a pass to Henry that cut the deficit to 24-21 with 1:13 left.

