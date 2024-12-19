Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expects to play vs. Texans in matchup of AFC West and South champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans coach Demeco Ryans was asked early in the week, long before anybody knew the…

“The light shines on Patrick a lot,” Ryans replied, “but if you watch the Chiefs play, their defense is an outstanding unit. They do a really good job defensively. They’re going to find a way no matter who is there, they’ll find a way to move the football. So we just have to be on it in all areas of the game, whether Patrick is there or not.”

Sure looks like he’s going to be there.

Mahomes was able to practice this week after hurting his ankle late in last week’s victory over Cleveland, and all signs point to him being on the field for an important matchup between the AFC South champion Texans and AFC West champion Chiefs.

Kansas City (13-1) is clinging to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with games left against the Texans, Steelers and Broncos.

“You go out and win two games,” Mahomes said of playing through the injury to clinch the lone postseason bye, “you’ll have a long break more than likely. If you can get through these games and win these games against two great opponents, it will give you some momentum going into the playoffs, and hopefully give you a break then.”

Much of the attention for both teams tends to land on their offenses. Mahomes and Texans counterpart C.J. Stroud are bona fide stars. The Chiefs have DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans have Nico Collins at wide receivers. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still arguably the best at his position in the NFL, while the Texans have Joe Mixon leading the way in the backfield.

Yet it is their defenses that have allowed the Chiefs and Texans to clinch playoff spots so early in the season.

Houston (9-5) has the league’s fourth-ranked defense and is No. 6 against the pass, and a group on pace to set the franchise record for sacks in a season also is coming off a four-turnover performance in a win against Miami. Kansas City counters with the No. 5 overall defense, which just piled up five sacks and six turnovers in its victory over the Browns.

“I mean, I think every game (allows you) to learn where you match up against guys, and I thought, on film, they have a lot of great players,” Stroud said. “They play well together. They’ve been playing well together for a long time, and just add new pieces that fit their system well. So, I think they do a great job and excited to match up against them.”

Sack attack

The Texans rank second in the NFL with 45 sacks this season and need just one on Saturday to tie the franchise record, set just last year. Danielle Hunter leads the way and is second in the NFL with 12 sacks while Will Anderson Jr. is seventh with a career-best 10 1/2. They’re the only teammates in the NFL with double-digit sacks this season.

“They continue to wreak havoc on the opposing offenses, playing on their side of the line of scrimmage,” Ryans said.

Stingley’s success

Houston cornerback Derek Stingley had two interceptions against the Dolphins last week to give him four in the last four games, and he was part of a defense that forced four turnovers, improving their differential to plus-13 on the season.

Stingley, who ranks second in the NFL with a career-high 17 passes defended, also had two tackles for loss on Sunday to become the first cornerback in NFL history with two interceptions and two tackles for loss in the same game.

“If you get the other team to turn the ball over three times in the game normally the odds of winning go up,” Stingley said. “So, we got four, trying to get five next game. Just keep it going. Keep playing together as a unit.”

Good King Wentz-eslaus

The Chiefs signed veteran Carson Wentz to a lucrative one-year deal to back up Mahomes, and he would be pushed into duty should the two-time MVP struggle on his balky ankle. Wentz completed his only two passes for 20 yards against the Browns, allowing the Chiefs to run out the clock on their 21-7 victory.

Left tackle trouble

The Chiefs are still uncertain how they will proceed at left tackle after sliding standout guard Joe Thuney into the position and starting Mike Caliendo in his place last week. That came after the Chiefs unsuccessfully tried Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris at the position, and after former Pro Bowl pick D.J. Humphries hurt his hamstring in his season debut.

“I thought (Thuney) battled his tail off and really was throwing it out there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He did a nice job.”

Hollywood’s time to star

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown could make his season debut against the Texans. The high-profile free-agent signing hurt his shoulder on the first play of the preseason and needed surgery, but he returned to practice last week and has looked good.

“It’s not like he hurt his leg. He was out there rolling around,” Mahomes said. “More than anything he is getting back in football shape and him feeling confident he can go out there and take hits, which he’s been cleared to do.”

