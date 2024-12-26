Chargers focused on avoiding a letdown and not a potential playoff berth in matchup with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has given any thought to the possibility of clinching…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has given any thought to the possibility of clinching a playoff berth in his first season with the team with a win at New England on Saturday, he isn’t letting it show.

“Just attacking, that’s our mindset. Win the next game,” he said.

Harbaugh’s relative silence on the topic isn’t a total departure from his usual business-first approach, but there could also be something else at play.

Aside from wrapping up what would be Harbaugh’s fourth postseason trip in five years as an NFL head coach, since the Chargers (9-6) have the tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos but not against the Pittsburg Steelers, Los Angeles would appear destined to be the sixth seed in the postseason. That would mean a trip to Baltimore and a possible Harbaugh Bowl 4 matchup opposite older brother and Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens beat the Chargers earlier this season 30-23.

But first things first. And that’s taking care of the Patriots (3-12), who have lost five straight games but showed several signs of offensive improvement during their 24-21 loss at Buffalo last week.

Jim Harbaugh sees a dangerous group. And his players say they are locked in on the present.

“Always one week at a time. We’ve got a lot of respect for this Patriots team,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. “We know we’re going on the road and have to be prepared for everything.”

Turnover prone

If the Patriots are going to play the role of spoiler, it must start with rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

He has thrown a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games, tied with Jim Plunkett (1971) for the longest such streak by a rookie in franchise history. But he has also thrown at least one interception in each of the past seven games. Overall, the Patriots have a minus-9 turnover margin.

The Patriots did score 14 points in the first half during last week’s loss at Buffalo. Still, New England’s offense has had trouble finishing drives, scoring touchdowns on only 47.7% of its chances in the red zone.

Maye said that doesn’t mean he plans to be timid over the final two games.

“I think there’s definitely a way we need to cut down turnovers,” he said. “That starts with me protecting the football and throwing it incomplete or throwing it in the dirt or little things like that. I’m still going to be aggressive.”

More offensive momentum?

The Chargers could have a major weapon return in running back J.K. Dobbins, who has been on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against Baltimore on Nov. 25.

With Dobbins out of the lineup, the Bolts have struggled to have any consistency on offense. Los Angeles has averaged only 74.8 rushing yards in the past four games, which is quite a drop from the 118.1 they were generating before Dobbins’ injury.

Dobbins was listed as questionable, while Gus Edwards — who rushed for two touchdowns and a season-high 68 yards in last Thursday’s win over Denver — was ruled out with an ankle injury. Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins would likely take over in the backfield if Dobbins also can’t play.

Justin Herbert, who has 20,466 career passing yards, needs 153 yards to surpass Peyton Manning for the most in a player’s first five seasons in league history.

Ladd McConkey is 40 yards away from becoming the first Chargers rookie receiver to reach 1,000 yards since Keenan Allen in 2013.

Success heading East

The Chargers have won 11 of their past 13 when playing in the Eastern time zone, including last year’s 6-0 victory over the Patriots.

Los Angeles has five of its nine games on Eastern time this season for the first time since 2005. They are trying to become the ninth team since 1988 on Pacific time to win at least four games when having to travel at least three time zones.

Better start needed

The Chargers have given up two touchdowns and a field goal on the first possession in the last three games. They allowed only one touchdown on an opening drive in the first 12 games.

Another cause for concern is that the Bolts have given up scores on the first two series in back-to-back games.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

