Charbonnet’s late TD run and Williams’ 92-yard INT return help Seahawks top Jets 26-21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet ran for a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown with 5:31 remaining, Leonard Williams returned an interception 92 yards for a momentum-turning score and the Seattle Seahawks held on to beat the New York Jets 26-21 on a chilly, windy Sunday for their third straight victory.

Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner for the Seahawks (7-5), who were sloppy early but took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West with Arizona losing to Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets (3-9) led most of the way and appeared energized early in their first game coming out of their bye-week break. But they were held scoreless in the second half.

Charbonnet’s score came on a drive helped by four penalties on the Jets, who finished with 12 of them.

On fourth-and-6, New York took a penalty for too many men on the field when returner Xavier Gipson ran on the field anticipating a punt. But with punter Michael Dickson dealing with a tweaked back, the Seahawks kept their offense on the field. On the next play, Qwan’tez Stiggers — filling in for some injured cornerbacks — was called for pass interference.

On fourth-and-1 later in the drive, it appeared the Jets stopped Charbonnet, but Solomon Thomas was called for a horse-collar tackle. Will McDonald lined up in the neutral zone on third down, and Charbonnet ran it in on the next play to put Seattle up 26-21.

Rodgers and the Jets had a chance to go for a comeback win, but Williams — a first-round pick of the Jets in 2015 — had a sack on third down. Rodgers’ desperation heave from the Seahawks 34 fell way far past Garrett Wilson to seal the loss.

All that came after a wacky first half that featured a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by New York’s Kene Nwangwu, Williams’ interception return and three fumbled kickoffs by the Seahawks, with two recovered by the Jets.

Smith, the 39th overall pick by New York in 2013, finished 20 of 31 for 206 yards and the score in his first game as a starter against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers was 21 of 39 for 185 yards and touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis, but also had the pick-6. New York, which fired general manager Joe Douglas last week, has dropped three in a row, eight of its past nine and fell to 1-6 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter when Rodgers lobbed a pass to Adams for an 8-yard touchdown. Anders Carlson’s extra point was blocked by Williams, who had a costly penalty to keep the drive alive.

On third-and-8, Williams sacked Rodgers, but grabbed the quarterback’s facemask and was flagged. Two plays later, Malachi Corley got 7 yards on an end-around — helped by a block by Rodgers on Josh Jobe — to set up Adams’ score.

New York got the ball right back on the kickoff when Dee Williams had the ball knocked out of his hands by Nwangwu, promoted from the practice squad for the game, and Brandin Echols recovered.

Davis scored his first NFL touchdown on a 4-yard run four plays later, and Breece Hall ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Jets up 14-0.

Barner’s 12-yard TD catch from Smith cut Seattle’s deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Nwangwu followed with another big play on special teams, taking a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown — the fourth kickoff return for a score of his career — to put the Jets up 21-7.

Laviska Shenault then fumbled the kickoff and Carlson recovered — the third mishandled kick of the game for the Seahawks and second recovered by the Jets.

The Jets were driving deep in Seahawks territory when Rodgers’ throw for Wilson was intercepted by Williams, and the 300-pound defensive end nicknamed “Big Cat” scampered down the left sideline for a 92-yard touchdown.

It was the longest interception return for a score by a defensive lineman since at least 2000, according to ESPN Research. It was also Williams’ first touchdown and second career interception — and first since 2017 while with the Jets.

But Jason Myers’ extra point try was blocked by Quinnen Williams and Seattle trailed 21-13.

Myers’ 54-yarder just made it over the crossbar to make it 21-16 with 4:15 left in the first half.

Injuries

Seahawks: Dickson injured his back in the second half.

Jets: RT Morgan Moses left in the opening quarter with a shoulder injury. … Echols left with dehydration in the fourth quarter. … CB Sauce Gardner injured a hamstring.

Up next

Seahawks: Take on the NFC West-rival Cardinals in Arizona next Sunday.

Jets: Travel to Miami to face the AFC East-rival Dolphins next Sunday.

