Burrow keeps Bengals offense going in sloppy win over Titans

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow keeps throwing touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals have won two in a row for just the second time this season.

However, the star quarterback was far from happy with the effort.

“It was too sloppy, we had too many penalties, too many procedural penalties, I had too many turnovers,” Burrow said after Cincinnati beat the Tennessee Titans 37-27 on Sunday. “It was just a frustrating day on offense.”

It certainly was a messy affair. There were myriad turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Burrow, and penalties galore. The Bengals (6-8) were flagged 14 times.

The combined 10 turnovers were the most in an NFL game since 2007. And it was the first NFL game since 2000 to feature at least 10 turnovers and at least 25 penalties.

A meaningless touchdown for the Titans at the end of the game made it seem closer than it was. Cincinnati had carried a 17-point into the fourth quarter.

“To be honest with you, we weren’t playing good ball today,” running back Chase Brown said. “I mean, defense backed us up there a couple of times, got us back on the field. So big tribute to them. Outside of that, we could have been a lot better. We put some points on the board, but when we watch the film, there’s got to be a lot to learn from.”

The win kept the Bengals’ slim playoff hopes alive, but just barely. They would likely have to win their three remaining games and get a lot of help from other teams. They are on the bubble with two other 6-8 teams.

What’s working

Burrow continues to have a terrific season whether the Bengals win or not. Against the Titans, he was 26 for 37 for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He became the fifth NFL quarterback with at least three touchdown passes in six consecutive games. He’s in good company. The others are Tom Brady (10 in 2007), Andrew Luck (8 in 2018), Peyton Manning (8 in 2004) and Dan Marino (7 from 1986-87). Burrow’s 36 touchdown passes this season broke his previous franchise record of 35 from 2022. … WR Ja’Marr Chase became the first NFL receiver this season with 100 catches.

What needs help

Besides throwing two picks, Burrow lost a fumble to Tennessee. The Bengals’ 14 penalties cost them 113 yards. The have a combined 35 penalties in the past three games, for a whopping 294 yards.

Stock up

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard lined up as an eligible receiver on offense and caught a 2-yard TD pass from Burrow late in the first half. In doing so, he became the first defensive player in Bengals history with a receiving TD, the first defensive player in the league with a receiving TD this season, and the first Bengals defender with a scrimmage TD since 1962, when DB Bobby Hunt had a rushing touchdown.

Stock down

Safety Jordan Battle scooped up a Titans fumble and ran it back for what would have been a 61-yard touchdown had he not fumbled the ball as he crossed the goal line. The ball bounced out of the back of the end zone and became a touchback.

Injuries

Hubbard left the game with a knee injury after catching the TD pass. … OL Cody Ford, who was the replacement for the injured Orlando Brown Jr., was a late scratch due to illness.

Key number

1,413 — Chase’s receiving yards this season. He also leads the league in receptions (102) and touchdowns (15).

Next steps

The Bengals have a chance at a season sweep when the struggling Cleveland Browns (3-11) visit Cincinnati on Sunday.

