Browns starting QB Thompson-Robinson against Bengals over turnover-prone Winston, AP source says

Cleveland will start quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday in Cincinnati, turning to the second-year QB to replace Jameis Winston after he threw three more interceptions, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Winston, who took over Cleveland’s starting job in October when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon, was benched after throwing his third pick — and eighth in three games — in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thompson-Robinson finished the game and will now move into the starting lineup and face the Bengals (6-8), said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not commented.

The Browns (3-11) were off Tuesday.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he and his staff were working through their plans at QB, but his lack of commitment toward Winston was a strong sign he would make the change to Thompson-Robinson, who made three starts as a rookie in 2023.

While Winston did get Cleveland’s offense going after replacing an ineffective Watson, he couldn’t cut down on his interceptions, throwing 12 while going 2-5 in his seven starts.

Winston passed for more than 300 yards three times, posting a franchise-record 497 yards and four touchdowns two weeks ago against Denver. But he also threw three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson went 1-2 in his three starts last season. In two years, he’s completed 75 of 146 passes (51.4%) for 540 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown seven interceptions.

He’s expected to start the final three games, giving the organization a chance to make a better evaluation with the position unsettled for 2025.

The Browns have high hopes for the 25-year-old and will use the rest of this season to assess Thompson-Robinson’s development and see whether he can be in the mix to be their starter going forward.

Following Sunday’s game, Thompson-Robinson was looking forward to the chance to play more.

“I’m trying to prove that I’m worth something to this team, that I can help this team in any way I can,” he said. ”If I do get the opportunity, it’s going to be to show, improve and send the rest of this team out on a high note going into next year.”

